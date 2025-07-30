It Looks Like There Was No Missing Minute in Jeffrey Epstein Jail Video

We’re back to these silly games among deep state actors. For those who are deeply skeptical about how the Justice Department has handled this case, it’s another example of the DC merry-go-round on this stuff. But we’re back to the ‘missing minute’ in the Jeffrey Epstein jail tape. And by that, I mean, it might not be missing (via CBS News):

🚨 #BREAKING : The FBI and Department of Justice have recovered the previously missing one-minute segment from the security footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell, according to an FBI source

BREAKING: The FBI reportedly has the "missing minute" of Epstein footage that was edited out of the publicly released video. It's more likely Jesus returns this year than the FBI releasing this missing footage this month.

The "missing minute" from the surveillance video at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center where Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 may not be missing after all, CBS News has learned.

When the Justice Department and FBI released nearly 11 hours of footage earlier this month, the time code on the screen jumped forward one minute just before midnight, prompting questions about the one-minute gap. The video shows part of the area near the cell where Epstein was being held the night he died in what the medical examiner ruled a suicide.

A government source familiar with the investigation says the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice inspector general are all in possession of a copy of the video that does not cut from just before 11:59 p.m. to midnight of the night Epstein died by suicide in his cell.

What is unclear is why that section was missing when the FBI released what it said was raw footage from inside the Special Housing Unit the night Epstein died, Aug. 9-10, 2019. The recording came from what officials said was the only relevant video camera that was recording its footage in the unit. This video has been cited by multiple government officials as a key piece of evidence in the determination that Epstein died by suicide.

[…]

Attorney General Pam Bondi was questioned about the gap during a July 8 Cabinet meeting with President Trump. She said the missing minute was the result of a nightly reset of the video that caused the recording system to miss one recording minute every night, and attributed that information to the Bureau of Prisons.

[…]

One thing that is clear, forensic experts say, is that the version of the recording released by the FBI was edited and not raw, as the government stated. Bondi, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and others have said publicly that the video would be released unaltered.