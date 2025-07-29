Did You Catch What Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok Did to His Twitter Account?

We’ve got them on the run. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted he’s already lawyered up after Tulsi Gabbard, the current DNI, released two massive troves of documents pointing to a seditious conspiracy about the Russian collusion hoax. Obama is the primary ringleader, who's been referred to the Justice Department for possible criminal charges. Now, we have disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok deleting his entire Twitter account (via Daily Caller):

Advertisement

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok deleted all of his posts on the social media site X Monday. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents and a memo July 18 detailing what she called a “years-long coup” against President Donald Trump after he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. Strzok had been a key player in the unfounded allegations that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, including intervening to prevent the FBI from closing a probe into retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was Trump’s first national security advisor in his first term. The deletion of the posts comes following Gabbard’s referral of the documents to the Justice Department for criminal investigation, with former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan among those named as potential targets of a Justice Department “strike force.” Strzok now serves as a contributor on MSNBC and as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. Since his firing, Strzok has repeatedly appeared on MSNBC to defend not only his performance, but also to regularly target Trump for colluding with Russia.

Didn’t this guy write a book on the subject? He engaged in an extramarital affair with fellow FBI official Lisa Page, exchanging tens of thousands of text messages, one of which alluded to stopping Donald Trump from getting elected. He tried to say those inflammatory texts didn’t suggest bias, even CNN couldn’t take that seriously.

I mean, if I said this before Congress, I’d nuke everything, too, man. With the new DNI documents, you’ve confirmed this was a massive conspiracy:

Peter Strzok wiped his X account.



But the internet is forever…



Here’s a video of Pete testifying under oath that the entire 7th floor at the FBI is guilty.



From Comey to McCabe to Strzok.



All part of the treasonous conspiracy.



It’s time for Justice.pic.twitter.com/4KM1DS0L8o — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!