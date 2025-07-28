We Might Have Another Bombshell Russian Collusion Hoax Document Drop This Week

That would be a good read if it drops this week. RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry wrote about how the appendix to the Durham report, the special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax that former Attorney General William Barr ordered, might be declassified and released. The contents of this document will corroborate much of what’s been released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), that the Clinton email probe was rushed by then-FBI chief James Comey, along with other evidence that bolsters perjury charges for Hillary Clinton and James Brennan:

Advertisement

BREAKING: CIA's been working w DOJ to declassify for release--likely this week--explosive new info from long-class. appendix to Durham Report showing FBI accelerated plan by Hillary to frame Trump as Russian traitor. Underlying intel puts Brennan,Comey,Hillary in perjury jeopardy — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

CIA's been working w DOJ to declassify for release--likely this week--explosive new info from long-class. appendix to Durham Report showing FBI accelerated plan by Hillary to frame Trump as Russian traitor. Underlying intel puts Brennan, Comey, Hillary in perjury jeopardy.

Grassley’s document dump involved several thumb drives that the FBI did not analyze, though they should’ve been. It was part of the annex to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2018 report. Most of it reads like an exercise in government prevarication on a work assignment. Matt Taibbi has more:

The FBI’s apparent failure to investigate a serious breach of official correspondence, all the way up to the President’s office, seems the most important revelation. Former Grassley aide and chief counsel to the Judiciary Committee Jason Foster, now of Empower Oversight, said these releases compared the FBI’s handling of Midyear Exam to a foundering ship. “They’re not just ignoring the hole in the hull,” Foster said. “They’re on purpose looking in the other direction, not even investigating how much water is coming in.” […] This document, which Comey and the FBI said they deemed not credible, nonetheless contained analysis of the stolen American correspondence with an eyebrow-raising piece of gossip: that “the political director of the Hillary Clinton staff, Amanda Renteria, regularly receives information from Loretta Lynch of the Department of Justice, on the plans and intentions of the FBI”

Gabbard released damning files that zero in on Barack Obama being the ringleader in the Russian collusion plot, the man who ordered the intelligence to be weaponized in a new report that included the Steele Dossier, as it was the only way to keep the sham of Russian collusion alive—they had to elevate a fake document to credible status. Then-DNI James Clapper and ex-CIA Director James Brennan are in hot water over this—Clapper has lawyered up, whereas Brennan, like, has since perjury charges could be in store for him.

A nagging question even among Dems has been: Why didn't Obama act further/sooner to respond to alleged Russian activities vs Clinton on behalf of Trump DURING the 2016 election? Well now we know the answer: There was no intel of that during the election. It was made up afterward. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Obama had already been referred to the Justice Department.

Oleg Smolenkov like Igor Danchenko was a greedy opportunist & a drunk w/ no real subsource network in Russia. Brennan dressed him up as a superspy like Comey dressed up Steele ("Crown material") What a farce. The ICA was Brennan's version of the Steele Dossier. #TheBrennanDossier — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 26, 2025

We also learned this about National Security Adviser John Bolton:

BREAKING: Sources tell me in 2018 former Trump Nat'l Security Adviser John Bolton received a classified memo summarizing the explosive report exposing how Brennan cooked up Putin-Trump intel, but Bolton stuck it in an NSC safe and never briefed Trump, believing the Brennan intel. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!