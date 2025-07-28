The Author of the Manipulated, Obama-Ordered Intelligence Report on Russian Collusion Is S...
Tipsheet

We Might Have Another Bombshell Russian Collusion Hoax Document Drop This Week

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

That would be a good read if it drops this week. RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry wrote about how the appendix to the Durham report, the special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax that former Attorney General William Barr ordered, might be declassified and released. The contents of this document will corroborate much of what’s been released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), that the Clinton email probe was rushed by then-FBI chief James Comey, along with other evidence that bolsters perjury charges for Hillary Clinton and James Brennan: 

CIA's been working w DOJ to declassify for release--likely this week--explosive new info from long-class. appendix to Durham Report showing FBI accelerated plan by Hillary to frame Trump as Russian traitor. Underlying intel puts Brennan, Comey, Hillary in perjury jeopardy.

Grassley’s document dump involved several thumb drives that the FBI did not analyze, though they should’ve been. It was part of the annex to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2018 report. Most of it reads like an exercise in government prevarication on a work assignment. Matt Taibbi has more:

The FBI’s apparent failure to investigate a serious breach of official correspondence, all the way up to the President’s office, seems the most important revelation. Former Grassley aide and chief counsel to the Judiciary Committee Jason Foster, now of Empower Oversight, said these releases compared the FBI’s handling of Midyear Exam to a foundering ship. 

“They’re not just ignoring the hole in the hull,” Foster said. “They’re on purpose looking in the other direction, not even investigating how much water is coming in.”  

[…] 

 This document, which Comey and the FBI said they deemed not credible, nonetheless contained analysis of the stolen American correspondence with an eyebrow-raising piece of gossip: that “the political director of the Hillary Clinton staff, Amanda Renteria, regularly receives information from Loretta Lynch of the Department of Justice, on the plans and intentions of the FBI” 

Gabbard released damning files that zero in on Barack Obama being the ringleader in the Russian collusion plot, the man who ordered the intelligence to be weaponized in a new report that included the Steele Dossier, as it was the only way to keep the sham of Russian collusion alive—they had to elevate a fake document to credible status. Then-DNI James Clapper and ex-CIA Director James Brennan are in hot water over this—Clapper has lawyered up, whereas Brennan, like, has since perjury charges could be in store for him. 

Obama had already been referred to the Justice Department. 

 We also learned this about National Security Adviser John Bolton:

Tags:

RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

