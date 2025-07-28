CNN Analyst Has to Be Going Blind If He Said This About the...
Tipsheet

One Question Lingers Regarding the Secret Service Agent Who Tried to Sneak His Wife Onto an Agency Plane

Matt Vespa
July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Secret Service hit another snag for President Trump’s trip to Scotland. It’s not something you want to deal with as an agency after their shambolic performance during the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

Following that incident, sources emerged regarding inadequate training and other issues. The Secret Service needs an overhaul, but first, there must be an investigation into how an unauthorized person tried to board the agency’s car plane for the Scotland trip. Susan Crabtree had the details on this breach: 

A Dallas USSS special agent tried to smuggle his wife on a Secret Service car plane accompanying President Trump’s security detail to Scotland. The agent flew his wife to Maryland, then she even received the official Secret Service country brief at the hotel and rode the bus to the distinguished visitor lounge at Joint Base Andrews before she was discovered and told to leave… 

And now, the follow-up: 

The agent in question is a Phase 1 agent (new trainee in first years on the job) who was written up multiple times for misconduct at the Rowley Training Center where agents go through their preliminary training to become agents and can wash out if held to proper standards, according to two sources in the Secret Service community. 

“The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse - a member of the United States Air Force - aboard a mission support flight. The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment,” said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. “Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard and there was no impact to our overseas protective operation.” 

Why did this agent think it was okay to fly his wife on this plane? We don’t know yet. The agency isn’t saying much. When asked if this agent might have obtained prior approval from someone higher up, Crabtree inquired of Guglielmi, who said the internal investigation would answer that question. 

