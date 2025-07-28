The Author of the Manipulated, Obama-Ordered Intelligence Report on Russian Collusion Is S...
Tipsheet

CIA Director Ratcliffe Names Those Who Are Most Likely to Be Charged in Russian Collusion Hoax

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

In a very professional tone, CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that no one should be surprised if James Comey, John Brennan, and Hillary Clinton are charged for their role in the Russian collusion hoax. He’s made criminal referrals, as has Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who confirmed that Barack Obama was cited in a criminal referral she made to the Justice Department. 

Advertisement

The initial intelligence consensus was that Russia’s 2016 election antics didn’t impact the 2016 race, which led to Obama initiating a new report from the IC, which forced knowingly false information, the Steele Dossier, to make the Russian collusion hoax appear credible. Obama’s inner circle, Clinton, and the intelligence chiefs were all in on the plot to weaponize information to clip a duly elected president.  

Currently, John Brennan appears to be the next person to face perjury charges. In his May 2017 testimony, the former CIA chief stated that the Steele Dossier played no role in their analysis. Gabbard’s document dumps expose that lie. Law professor Jonathan Turley described Brennan as a 30-point buck that was out in the open regarding potential criminal charges. 

Tags:

RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

