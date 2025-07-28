CIA Director Ratcliffe Names Those Who Are Most Likely to Be Charged in Russian Collusion Hoax

In a very professional tone, CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that no one should be surprised if James Comey, John Brennan, and Hillary Clinton are charged for their role in the Russian collusion hoax. He’s made criminal referrals, as has Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who confirmed that Barack Obama was cited in a criminal referral she made to the Justice Department.

The initial intelligence consensus was that Russia’s 2016 election antics didn’t impact the 2016 race, which led to Obama initiating a new report from the IC, which forced knowingly false information, the Steele Dossier, to make the Russian collusion hoax appear credible. Obama’s inner circle, Clinton, and the intelligence chiefs were all in on the plot to weaponize information to clip a duly elected president.

Currently, John Brennan appears to be the next person to face perjury charges. In his May 2017 testimony, the former CIA chief stated that the Steele Dossier played no role in their analysis. Gabbard’s document dumps expose that lie. Law professor Jonathan Turley described Brennan as a 30-point buck that was out in the open regarding potential criminal charges.

A nagging question even among Dems has been: Why didn't Obama act further/sooner to respond to alleged Russian activities vs Clinton on behalf of Trump DURING the 2016 election? Well now we know the answer: There was no intel of that during the election. It was made up afterward. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

