Scott Jennings' Take on Epstein and the Russian Collusion Hoax Caused the CNN Panel to Melt Down

How can you share a country with these idiots? The segment about the recent document disclosures from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed a massive intelligence operation against our own people. Barack Obama ordered a new intelligence community assessment when the initial IC conclusion was that Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 election.

On December 9, 2016, Obama ordered a new report, had then-DNI James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan force the Steele Dossier, a knowingly false document, into the findings, and then leak everything under the sun to the media. The legacy press, such as CNN, is just as culpable as the parties involved. There is no collusion hoax without their help.

CNN’s Scott Jennings and NRO’s Caroline Downey were trying to make these points as host Abby Phillip attempted to sell the deep state and liberal media lines on the subject. The entire panel devolved into chaos. In short, CNN acted as one would expect it to.

CNN segment completely derailed over DNI Tulsi Gabbard's recent Russia Hoax allegations against President Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/U4O4uPf2yl — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 24, 2025

And, of course, weak sauce ex-Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) was there as a GOP foil to bolster the Democratic side of things. Phillip mentioned the Senate Intelligence Report, which many on the Left are sprinting to as a last redoubt. It won’t last—the star witness was Lisa Monaco, an Obama partisan who was present at the December 9, 2016, meeting with Obama, where the then-president ordered a code red on Trump.

What kills me is the weaponization of government themes that leeched out of Phillip. Ma’am, the government has targeted people—Donald Trump knows. Except in this case, we have solid, irrefutable evidence that Obama and his inner circle weaponized intelligence to go after a duly elected president because they didn’t like him. I get why CNN writ large is defensive; you helped a lot in spreading the lies about Russian collusion.

Brennan should be charged with perjury for telling two tales about the Steele Dossier. The documents show he forced it in, whereas his May 2017 testimony before Congress had him essentially saying it played no role—that’s a lie.

Former DNI James Clapper already lawyered up, and Obama got referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution for his role in this fiasco. Brennan and ex-FBI Chief James Comey are already under the FBI’s microscope for their actions in this scheme.

Justice is coming. This nation, countless families, and the credibility of our institution got hurled into the furnace, and for what? A bunch of lies because Democrats are evil, puerile, treacherous children who cannot be trusted to run things, let alone vote at this point.

