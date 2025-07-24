Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion...
CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had a bombshell press briefing at the White House yesterday, which stemmed from her document dump about the Russian collusion hoax. No more games—the latest trove again obliterates the Democrats’ narrative about Moscow involvement and Donald Trump. It once again shines light on Barack Obama, the alleged ringleader of the plot. Gabbard confirmed that Mr. Obama is the subject of a criminal referral to the Department of Justice. 

CNN couldn’t handle it—they cut the feed to the presser before one of its reporters, Jeff Zeleny, dismissed the new findings as not worthy of airtime because it made Democrats look bad. 

“This is hardly information that we should be repeating,” he said. “I'm not sure we should spend that much more time on it.” 

Oh, so when the leaked intelligence comes from Democrats, it’s legitimate, but when the full trove exposes the hoax, it’s nutbar factor six. We all know the game here, you clowns.  

Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment to comport with the Russian collusion narrative, despite the IC not coming to those conclusions. Then-DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brenna forced in there, lending a knowingly false and unverified document, the Steele Dossier, credibility. It was later leaked to the media, and the hoax was born. 

