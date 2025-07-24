CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had a bombshell press briefing at the White House yesterday, which stemmed from her document dump about the Russian collusion hoax. No more games—the latest trove again obliterates the Democrats’ narrative about Moscow involvement and Donald Trump. It once again shines light on Barack Obama, the alleged ringleader of the plot. Gabbard confirmed that Mr. Obama is the subject of a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

CNN couldn’t handle it—they cut the feed to the presser before one of its reporters, Jeff Zeleny, dismissed the new findings as not worthy of airtime because it made Democrats look bad.

WATCH: CNN decides to end stream of WH press briefing as DNI Tulsi Gabbard exposes the alleged coup against Pres. Trump pic.twitter.com/3WZ6bFlS7S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 23, 2025

Jeff Zeleny reacts to Tulsi blowing up the Russia hoax, which they spent 3 years mindlessly spewing to their audience:



"This is hardly information that we should be repeating... I'm not sure we should spend that much more time on it."



This is CNN pic.twitter.com/SKkKV1OGlo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2025

“This is hardly information that we should be repeating,” he said. “I'm not sure we should spend that much more time on it.”

Oh, so when the leaked intelligence comes from Democrats, it’s legitimate, but when the full trove exposes the hoax, it’s nutbar factor six. We all know the game here, you clowns.

Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment to comport with the Russian collusion narrative, despite the IC not coming to those conclusions. Then-DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brenna forced in there, lending a knowingly false and unverified document, the Steele Dossier, credibility. It was later leaked to the media, and the hoax was born.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!