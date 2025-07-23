President Trump had the perfect response to CNN’s latest Epstein story, and we’re now officially in silly season with this endless tale. Republicans want accountability, which I understand, but the wheels of justice spin slowly. The files with credible evidence will be released, but it will be a slow drip. Meanwhile, Democrats want all the files released so they can weaponize the knowingly fake documents to start another Russian collusion fake news frenzy.

BREAKING: CNN publishes photos of Epstein at Trump’s wedding in 1993@KFILE says the President told him, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” & hung up on him when he called. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IJEhFZmSls — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2025

CNN decided to get in on the fun, rushing to air that they have photos of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, read this and have a good laugh (via CNN) [emphasis mine]:

Newly uncovered archived video footage and photos reveal fresh details about Donald Trump’s past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Photos from 1993 confirm for the first time that Epstein attended Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. Epstein’s attendance at the ceremony at the Plaza Hotel was not widely known until now. In addition, footage from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York shows Trump and Epstein laughing and chatting together ahead of the runway event. CNN’s KFile uncovered the raw footage during a review of archival video of Trump at events in the 1990s and 2000s. Trump and Epstein appeared together in at least one video among the limited archival footage reviewed. The new footage and photos, which have not been widely reported and pre-date any of Epstein’s known legal issues, come amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past relationship with Epstein. The Justice Department’s recent decision not to release long-promised files related to Epstein has spurred outrage in some corners of Trump’s MAGA movement, where people developed an expectation for bombshell revelations into Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators.

That’s it. They have photos of the two men who admit they had something of a friendship which collapsed in 2008, around the time Epstein’s aberrant sexual appetites were revealed. Two New York City financiers, photographed together at a wedding and events known to be attended by the wealthy and well-connected, in New York City. How is this a story? It was never released, and for good reason, because it's another dud.

Trump and Epstein knew each other; it's not a secret. When they were on friendlier terms, they were bound to be at some of the same events pre-2008, so what the hell is even this, folks?

The Wall Street Journal pitched the fake birthday card. The New York Times alleged that Trump stared at an Epstein accuser’s bare legs, but that’s about it. And now, two wealthy men are photographed together at events attended by other rich people.

Wow. New York resident and fellow billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was 1 of 1,000 guests who attended Trump’s wedding — in New York.



They really got him! https://t.co/rRC406RYPD pic.twitter.com/ubBuaFicXV — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 22, 2025

What a clown show.

Trump’s reaction when contacted by CNN: “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

He hung up on them.

🚨 OMG



CNN dropped an "exclusive," bombshell showing Trump at a wedding with Epstein - "newly discovered photos"



The photos have been known for *YEARS,* all of this was public record.



"Epstein's attendance...was not widely known until now," CNN reported



So CNN is reporting… pic.twitter.com/w0Iv0Bh5vB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2025

