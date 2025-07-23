The Liberal Media Is Melting Down Over the Dismantling Russian Collusion Hoax

They are melting down. The media is racing to suffocate the Russian collusion documents that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released because a lot of their friends and sources could be indicted for what appears to be a political operation that borders on treason: Barack Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment in late 2016 to comport with the Russian collusion narrative, which has been debunked, and weaponized the intelligence community to derail the incoming Trump administration. The fake narrative was to be disseminated to the media, along with targeted media leaks to create as much chaos as possible.

Gabbard’s document dump obliterated the core of the collusion delusion: the IC concluded that Russia did not possess the ability to impact the 2016 election in the manner the media, Hillary Clinton, and the Democrats were suggesting daily. So, Obama ordered a new assessment to be compiled, one that included the fake Steele Dossier, a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research project that’s littered with known Russian disinformation, to say what the intelligence community assessed was not true.

This is a scandal, and one Democrats don’t want to talk about. You saw that on CNN last night:

We have some historic meltdowns on CNN after Trump accused Obama of treason earlier today.



They can scream all they want, but the evidence is AS CLEAR AS DAY.



They used a FAKE DOSSIER funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign to illegally obtain a FISA warrant that allowed them to… pic.twitter.com/xBovFUgNVi — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2025

But NBC News’s shoddy piece takes the cake. Of course, it’s littered with spooks who are left-leaning—I never trust the ‘served both Democratic and Republican presidents’ line seriously—and recycled the soon-to-be eviscerated pivot that the bipartisan Senate investigation said Russia interfered. There’s a problem: the star witness to that report was an Obama partisan, Lisa Monaco, who was present for the December 9, 2016, meeting where Barack ordered the code red on Trump. The headline says it all: Trump's intelligence chiefs try to rewrite the history of the 2016 election. No, man, that’s what you people tried to do and are now being exposed for it. Without the media, this hoax would’ve died on the vine.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have cited declassified emails to allege in social media posts and television appearances that Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence and conspired to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s electoral victory in 2016. But a bipartisan Senate investigation in 2020 and a recent CIA review both found that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, launching a disinformation campaign designed to damage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. […] NBC News could not verify that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had filed a criminal referral. The Justice Department and the National Intelligence Director’s Office did not respond to requests for comment. […] Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, said the panel’s unanimous, bipartisan conclusion in 2020 was that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump. “This is just another example of the DNI trying to cook the books, rewrite history, and erode trust in the intelligence agencies she’s supposed to be leading,” Warner said in a statement, referring to Gabbard.

You know we all have your Signal messages trying to set up secret backchannel meetings with Christopher Steele, right? And that you were working with a lawyer for a sanctioned Russian oligarch who had hired Steele? https://t.co/CsRW49yndv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 23, 2025

Well, first, NBC News can’t analyze or verify anything; they barely know what they wrote here.

If they say the people exposing the hoax are ‘doing Trump’s bidding,’ it means those folks are doing a patriotic duty in revealing the deep state clown who tried to clip a duly elected president.

Left-wing media claim recent explosive document releases that show how the false Russia collusion hoax was created are a war on career officials. It's the opposite. New reporting shows top Obama officials overruled their expert career staff to push the hoax. (link follows) pic.twitter.com/Hw7nBH2xe1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 22, 2025

The power of the legacy media is dying. They’re dismissed and mocked. The Russian collusion hoax was meant to kill the Trump presidency. Now, we can use this story again, only this time to deliver another death blow to the media that refuses to admit they got this one laughably, predictably, and egregiously wrong.

Oct 2020: Obama calls Spygate allegations “absurd."



“One of the foundation stones of democracy is that you don’t allow the politicization of the intelligence system."



“That is stuff that you keep out of politics because it's too dangerous."



These lies aren't aging well. pic.twitter.com/qpAWNFi2zu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

so covert not even the CIA could fuckin find it https://t.co/gMHt0t5sXN — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 23, 2025

NOTE: These text messages and emails would constitute material evidence of potential violations of the Hatch Act by Obama officials and provide another data point in a broader criminal conspiracy, which would obviate statutory time limits for prosecutors https://t.co/ulufDZ2ppg — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

