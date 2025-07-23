Senate Republicans Are Reopening the Clinton Email Probe

Senate Republicans are re-opening the Clinton email probe. It had to be done. Several thumb drives were never analyzed, with a detailed report showing that the FBI came up with laughable reasons not to do it, deviating from department policy.

As Matt Taibbi, a former contributing editor to Rolling Stone, noted, the 35-page annex to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's 2018 report on the DOJ’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server and the 2016 election was a Keystone Cops operation.

With such glaring incompetence, it was reported last night that this probe will be re-examined.

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Republicans are re-opening Hillary Clinton’s email case again with new information released:



“Senate judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley claims a justice department inspector general report from 2018 has just been released. Grassley says new documents prove… pic.twitter.com/XY8ZpHDkXg — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 22, 2025

Justice is coming, but before it does, many more media people are going to have meltdowns.

Interesting how Obama-appointed DOJ IG Michael Horowitz, a Dem donor, suddenly transferred to the Federal Reserve last month as the 35-pp "Clinton Annex" he bottled up for 7 years was finally being declassified. There was no compelling reason to censor it.https://t.co/nN6QZkSXXU — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

NOTE: These text messages and emails would constitute material evidence of potential violations of the Hatch Act by Obama officials and provide another data point in a broader criminal conspiracy, which would obviate statutory time limits for prosecutors https://t.co/ulufDZ2ppg — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

From Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R-IA) press release:

The DOJ OIG’s Clinton annex shows the FBI obtained thumb drives from a source during the Clinton investigation, but then-FBI Director James Comey, as well as then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and others, failed to perform additional, targeted searches of the drives, even though they contained information relevant to the inquiry. The DOJ OIG report illustrates that the FBI failed to thoroughly and completely investigate the Clinton matter as a result, as well as vet the serious national security risks created by Clinton’s careless handling of highly classified information. According to the DOJ OIG, the thumb drives contained highly sensitive information exfiltrated from U.S. government agencies, including the Department of State, as well as then-President Barack Obama’s emails and, potentially, congressional information. The thumb drives were never reviewed as part of the Clinton investigation, contrary to the recommendation of a draft FBI memorandum. The DOJ OIG report also shows the drives should have been immediately reviewed for foreign intelligence purposes, but were not. The FBI also obtained intelligence reports discussing purported communications between Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who was chairwoman of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the time, and two different individuals who worked for the Soros Open Society Foundations. The intelligence reports alleged that the Obama administration took efforts to scuttle the investigation into Clinton and protect her candidacy. The DOJ OIG Clinton annex shows Comey, McCabe and Strzok, among others, did not make serious investigative efforts to determine the veracity, or lack thereof, regarding the intelligence reports. On July 5, 2016, Comey exonerated Clinton in a public statement regarding the investigation and recommended DOJ take no legal action to hold her accountable. Grassley’s oversight revealed Comey planned to exonerate Clinton even before interviewing her. Weeks later, on July 31, 2016, Comey’s FBI formally opened the bogus Crossfire Hurricane investigation into President Trump’s disproven collusion with Russia. On that day, Strzok texted Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer, saying: “And damn this feels momentous. Because this matters. The other one did, too, but that was to ensure we didn’t F something up. This matters because this MATTERS. So super glad to be on this voyage with you.” Grassley cited Comey’s handling of the Clinton investigation as evidence that Comey lacked the ability to maintain the public’s trust in the FBI, and was therefore rightfully terminated.

