Hunter Biden Confirms Who Really Stabbed His Dad in the Back. You All Know Her.

Hunter Biden is on the media circuit. I’m not sure that’s a good thing if you’re a family member, especially for his penchant to go Genghis Khan on fellow party members. Then again, this family’s time in the sun is over. They’ve made millions on their corrupt government access scheme. Why not go nuclear on their enemies, and we can sit back and watch the drama unfold.

Advertisement

The son of Mr. Biden sat down with former DNC chair Jamie Harrison, where he revealed who stabbed his father in the back. You’ve known this for quite some time now, but now it’s confirmed (again). It was Nancy Pelosi who helped remove Joe from the ballot.

Hunter Biden makes it clear who was behind the plan to force his father out of the 2024 race:



"They’d already made a decision. They’d clearly made a decision. And when I say 'they' I mean the Speaker [Nancy Pelosi]."pic.twitter.com/hKyyNITwji — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

I mean, everyone knows this. There’s a reason why she and Biden haven’t spoken since; Jill sounds like she’d go Aaron Burr on Pelosi.

On that point, and I’m not one to defend the California liberal, but the story justifies why Biden couldn’t run anymore. He was too weak, and his White House was a house of cards. Pelosi isn’t even in Democratic leadership, and she was able to outmaneuver and gut Biden’s political operation like a fish in less than a month. Joe was probably the weakest president we’ve had in the modern era; that means Jimmy Carter is no longer the worst. Carter was a decent man; however, Joe Biden is not. The entire clan is a criminal enterprise and a disgrace to the country.

Seriously, someone not in leadership could have filleted the White House during that period—that’s not supposed to happen unless the operation was a total clown show, which it was.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!