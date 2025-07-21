VIP
There Was Nothing From Epstein
VIP
So, Now Airliners Are Almost Crashing Into B-52 Bombers?
VIP
What Will Happen to Texas Death Row Inmate Robert Roberson?
This Government Official Tried to Punish the NRA—Now the Court Just Gave Her...
'Recipe for Disaster': Former NPR Head Makes Shocking Admission About Federal Funding Cuts
How You Know the Left Doesn't Really See Trump As 'Existential Threat'
VIP
Gun Rights Groups Join Forces to Take Down NJ Suppressor Ban
Jerome Powell Referred to DOJ for Perjury
Minneapolis Dems Dump Incumbent Mayor for Socialist Who Vowed to Fight Trump
Hunter Biden Lashes Out Over Cheap Labor Being Taken Away in Profanity-Laced Interview
Authorities Take Custody of 21 Kids in California After Couple ‘Tricked’ Women in...
Texas AG Paxton Sues Swimming Organization for Allowing Transgender Athletes to Compete
DHS Secretary Noem Slams Sanctuary Cities Following Shooting of Off-Duty CPB Officer
Did Justice Jackson Miss Her True Calling?
Tipsheet

It's Official: DOJ Received a Criminal Referral From DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Over Russian Collusion Hoax

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

What will she do? 

Attorney General Pam Bondi now has the discretion regarding what to do with the criminal referrals sent to her by the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, over the latest trove of Russian collusion documents that further expose the plot against Donald Trump. We knew the Obama administration and the Deep State were in on it—now we have solid documentation of the plot, the initial intelligence assessment that said Moscow didn’t interfere in our elections, only to have Obama throw a super-secret December 9, 2016, meeting which set the collusion hoax into motion. Barack wanted a new report to line up with liberal narratives about the race, entrusting ex-DNI James Clapper to include the Steele Dossier, elevating knowingly false political opposition research funded by the Clinton campaign into credible status. This was the “new guidelines” moment that set this circus into motion. 

Advertisement

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan are already under scrutiny by the FBI. The Justice Department only confirmed it got a referral. Is it Barack Obama? Is James Clapper named? Both men deserve to be charged: Obama for being the ringleader and Clapper for intentionally including false information to weaponize the intelligence community against Trump. Clapper even knew the dossier was fake, but pressed on anyway (via Fox News): 

Recommended

'Recipe for Disaster': Former NPR Head Makes Shocking Admission About Federal Funding Cuts Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The Department of Justice confirmed Monday that it has received Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referral related to her bombshell claims that Obama-era officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has confirmed.  

The Department of Justice declined further comment, but confirmed to Fox News that the department received the referral.  

Gabbard released unclassified documents Friday that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump–Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. 

"Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it. We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral," Gabbard had posted to X of the criminal referral Friday.  

Advertisement

Lock them up; no one is above the law. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Recipe for Disaster': Former NPR Head Makes Shocking Admission About Federal Funding Cuts Jeff Charles
Did Justice Jackson Miss Her True Calling? Guy Benson
Hunter Biden Lashes Out Over Cheap Labor Being Taken Away in Profanity-Laced Interview Leah Barkoukis
Read Our Lips - No Amnesty Ever Kurt Schlichter
Former WaPo Reporter on Russian Collusion Docs: 'Jaw-dropping...Slam-Dunk Evidence of a Conspiracy' Matt Vespa
About That NYT Story on the 'Troubling' Encounter Between an Epstein Accuser and Donald Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Recipe for Disaster': Former NPR Head Makes Shocking Admission About Federal Funding Cuts Jeff Charles
Advertisement