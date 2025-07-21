It's Official: DOJ Received a Criminal Referral From DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Over Russian Collusion Hoax

What will she do?

Attorney General Pam Bondi now has the discretion regarding what to do with the criminal referrals sent to her by the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, over the latest trove of Russian collusion documents that further expose the plot against Donald Trump. We knew the Obama administration and the Deep State were in on it—now we have solid documentation of the plot, the initial intelligence assessment that said Moscow didn’t interfere in our elections, only to have Obama throw a super-secret December 9, 2016, meeting which set the collusion hoax into motion. Barack wanted a new report to line up with liberal narratives about the race, entrusting ex-DNI James Clapper to include the Steele Dossier, elevating knowingly false political opposition research funded by the Clinton campaign into credible status. This was the “new guidelines” moment that set this circus into motion.

Advertisement

.@DNIGabbard: In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community agreed that there was no Intelligence that reflected that Russia was trying to hack the election... So it was very striking when we look back at the documents that I declassified and… pic.twitter.com/hhmUXQkkWJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2025

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan are already under scrutiny by the FBI. The Justice Department only confirmed it got a referral. Is it Barack Obama? Is James Clapper named? Both men deserve to be charged: Obama for being the ringleader and Clapper for intentionally including false information to weaponize the intelligence community against Trump. Clapper even knew the dossier was fake, but pressed on anyway (via Fox News):

.@DNIGabbard: "It's worse than even politicization of intelligence; it was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama's and his team's objective, which was undermining President Trump." pic.twitter.com/koO5IK1eDx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2025

BREAKING: DOJ receives criminal referral on bombshell claims Obama admin 'manufactured' Russian collusion hoax - FNC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2025

The Department of Justice confirmed Monday that it has received Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referral related to her bombshell claims that Obama-era officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has confirmed. The Department of Justice declined further comment, but confirmed to Fox News that the department received the referral. Gabbard released unclassified documents Friday that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump–Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. "Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it. We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral," Gabbard had posted to X of the criminal referral Friday.

.@DNIGabbard on the Russia collusion hoax: "The effect of what Pres. Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic, and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against Pres. Trump." pic.twitter.com/29kviGOAdE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2025

Advertisement

Lock them up; no one is above the law.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!