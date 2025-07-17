Former Dem Strategist Torches Obama Over Tone-Deaf Message to Liberals

Former President Barack Obama is tired of seeing his party getting walloped and constantly getting stuck in the mud as it searches to find itself again amid a second Trump presidency. Democrats lack a message or agenda that’s appealing—the party’s approval rating is at a dismal 19 percent. Leah wrote about the former president’s shake it off and toughen up war cry this week:

Obama desperately pleaded with rich Democrat elites at a fundraiser to " toughen up."



Their party is floundering. pic.twitter.com/EB4pzLPreS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2025

“I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions,” he said, according to CNN. “And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up.” Obama argued it’s not enough to just express frustration with the Trump administration—Democrats need to act. “You know, don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something,” he said. “Don’t say that you care deeply about free speech and then you’re quiet. No, you stand up for free speech when it’s hard. When somebody says something that you don’t like, but you still say, ‘You know what, that person has the right to speak.’ … What’s needed now is courage.” I’m sorry—this is funny. The guy who allowed the Russians to annex Crimea and Syria’s Bashar al-Assad to gas his own people is going to give lectures on toughness. Obama did nothing after both world events showed that world leaders didn’t fear him. It also exposed that the former president was laughably predictable on foreign affairs. Obama is not a tough guy.

Former Democratic Party strategist Dan Turrentine lambasted Obama, saying that he would rather see his party sober up, detox from Trump derangement syndrome, and get back to more sensible positions on public policy, because the Left is totally unspooled right now.

🚨NEW: @danturrentine:



"Barack Obama said we need to toughen up. Sean, I think what we need to do is sober up."



"After the last election, the two things everyone said Democrats needed to do was 1. Get over Trump Derangement Syndrome, and 2. Moderate on social issues and things…

The problem is that the courage Obama is yearning for regarding this rebuild is embedded in crazy people, those who want to globalize the intifada, and tax specific neighborhoods higher due to income and race. The Democrats are at 19 percent approval, though they somehow think this class could bring electoral success.

It’s not going to happen.

