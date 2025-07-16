DHS Obliterates This Biden Official Who Penned This Shameless Op-Ed About Immigration

The Department of Homeland Security was feeling it yesterday—they took a former Biden official to the woodshed over this laughable, and frankly, beyond worthless, op-ed where they expound on –get this—fixing our immigration system. You cannot make this up. The entitlement these people have, as if we want to hear what those who allowed a four-year invasion to go unfettered have to say. Biden and his clown crew imported the third world, who terrorized our communities. We’re sending them all back.

“I was Humpty Dumpty. Here’s how to sit on a wall.” pic.twitter.com/jLEqar4ke9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2025

The surge in illegal crossings at our southern border during the first three years of Joe Biden’s presidency was, by any reasonable definition, a crisis. The failure to acknowledge this reality and take timely action to try to resolve it cost Democrats a great deal of trust with American voters. It contributed to President Trump’s return to the White House.

Blas Nuñez-Neto, an assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security under the Biden administration, penned the piece titled, “I Was One of Biden’s Border Advisers. Here’s How to Fix Our Immigration System”:

I had a front row view of all this in my role as the assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security. I learned that the border crisis is, to a large extent, an asylum crisis: Our broken immigration laws have increasingly incentivized economic migrants to claim that they fear persecution in order to start a lengthy administrative process that allows them to remain in the United States and work. The political left typically refers to these immigrants as asylum seekers, because our laws allow them to make those claims. Many on the political right refer to them as criminals, because, they often say, crossing the border without documentation is a crime. The fact that both views have at least some merit shows the dysfunction in our immigration laws. Only Congress can fix those laws, and until its members — from both parties — take action, the challenges at our border will continue. Illegal entries at our southern border started increasing in the summer and fall of 2020 — when Mr. Trump was still in office. It turned into a tidal wave in 2021, even as Mr. Biden swung the pendulum too far to the left early in his term, including by announcing a 100-day pause on most deportations. I was in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021 and saw the chaos that resulted when as many as 15,000 people amassed under the International Bridge.

Stop. I don’t care, man. Every Democrat now says it was a crisis after we wiped the floor with the Left over their penchant to allow all illegal aliens across the southern border. You people did this—I couldn’t give a baker’s you-know-what about your ideas about fixing the immigration system. The American people voted for mass deportations. The way to fix the system right now is to deport all illegal aliens. So, thanks, guy, but take a seat. Chirping from someone who was neck-deep in this fiasco isn’t what we want to hear.

OMG



DHS just posted this 🤣😂☠️🤣 pic.twitter.com/09coicIxFM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2025

I Was Captain of the Titanic. Here’s How to Avoid Icebergs pic.twitter.com/PNMzU3VUvs — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 15, 2025

“I Was a 9/11 Hijacker. Here’s How to Safely Land a Plane.” pic.twitter.com/ePQsusSitm — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 16, 2025

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

