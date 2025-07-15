Here's the Full Letter the Minnesota Dem Assassin Suspect Sent to the FBI

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers last month. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman, both Democrats. Their respective spouses were also shot. Hoffman and his wife survived, despite being hit nine times. Hortman and her husband died during the attack. It sparked a massive manhunt, which ended with Boelter being captured after a good Samaritan spotted him on a trail cam.

The suspect had writings in his car that he abandoned after being engaged by police. It wasn’t a manifesto per se, but a detailed roadmap of how he tracked his intended targets. There were approximately 60 names on his hit list, with numerous annotations detailing how he tracked these individuals.

🚨 BREAKING: Vance Boelter’s confession letter has been released following his federal indictment. Here is what is says: “Dear Kash Patel, My name is Dr. Vince Lethorn Berthar, Ed.D. I am the shooter at large in Minnesota involved in the June 12 shootings, which happened in… pic.twitter.com/ahWcDUvmyl

He did send a letter to the FBI, which claimed that Gov. Tim Walz ordered him to kill Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar so he could run for her vacant seat. The media paid attention to this story when Boelter’s roommate claimed he was a Trump supporter. That quickly ended when it became clear that Boelter was just insane. The latex mask he wore when he attacked Hoffman and Hortman’s residences is nightmare fuel, and now this letter. The man is just unhinged. Here’s what he sent to FBI Director Kash Patel:

“Dear Kash Patel,

My name is Dr. Vince Lethorn Berthar, Ed.D. I am the shooter at large in Minnesota involved in the June 12 shootings, which happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13 — sometime between approximately 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

I will probably be dead by the time you read this letter. I wanted to share some information with you that you might find interesting.

I was told by U.S. military people on the lakes during my release. I’ve been on many operations since then in Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa — all in the line of duty, doing what I believed was right and in the best interest of the United States.

Recently, I was approached about a project that Tim Walz wanted done. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Keith were involved. I wasn’t originally aware of the project — but Tim wanted me to kill Amy Klobuchar and Tina Keith to force a planned retirement.

Tim wants to be a senator and didn’t trust them to retire as planned. With Amy gone, Tim would stay in at the last minute, get one of the open Senate seats, and [someone named] Elken would be rewarded with a large government contract.

I told Tim I wasn’t willing to do it. I said if he didn’t call off that plan, I would go public. He said he would “call it off” — but instead, he set up murders, including one involving someone named Jan, Mel, and others — to “get the dark types” when I moved.

They had some people trying to kill me. I was able to get away by God’s mercy. I went back a short time later and shot several of them.

You should note: I didn’t fire a single round at any peace officers. I had plenty of opportunity, but I didn’t take it. Ask for the report on how many weapons and how much ammunition I had on me.

When the cops pulled up right next to me in their vehicles, I had an AK pistol aimed right at their heads. I could have left a pile of cops dead — but I didn’t shoot. You can ask them yourself. I support law enforcement. That’s why I spared them.

But if they come after my wife and kids next time, I won’t give them a pass.

I want you to get on the phone and tell Tim [Walz] you have a few questions. Then ask him if he knows me. If he says no — that he never met me — go look at the files. You’ll see that Tim Walz personally groomed me and put me on his Governor’s task force boards as a business representative. He’s now trying to destroy me for his public record.

Ask Tim why they kept the SWAT incidents silent from the media when they first happened. Not a word in the press. Why? Because they needed to get their stories straight. They didn’t want anyone on the same page about what happened.

Tim’s probably crapping bricks right now because I’m still at large, and he knows what I can declassify. He knows what I know.

I will be shot on sight — you can bet on that — because I know where all the buried skeletons are.

If I’m going to turn myself in, it needs to be directly to you, and I need to be held at a military prison near or in the Middle East — or at least on a ship. These guys have tour gains everywhere, and I can get to anybody.

I’m willing to spill all the beans. I just want my family safe. They had nothing to do with this and are totally innocent.

This was a one-person op.”