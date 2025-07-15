Absolute Cinema: Trump Refused to Leave the Stage at FIFA Club World Cup Final

I know some liberals were noting how Donald Trump got booed at MetLife (aka Giants Stadium) at the FIFA Club World Cup final over the weekend. It was on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt at Butler, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

The stadium was packed with soccer fans, who are notoriously left-wing. It was a match between Chelsea F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C.; Chelsea won 3-0. Of course, these fans would boo Trump, as if he cares. He doesn’t, and that showed when he crashed the trophy ceremony at the end of the game.

.@POTUS at the FIFA Club World Cup: "They would call it football, but I guess we call it soccer. I'm not sure that change can be made very easily, but it's great to watch." 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/2nUfs3E4GJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

Trump was thought to exit the stage, and he didn’t. I’m sorry, but this is hilarious (via USA Today):

Donald Trump stayed in Chelsea’s team picture after their Club World Cup win 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pusNdYJLcA — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 13, 2025

THE TROPHY IS OURS!!! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/FhvHlgNO3c — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2025

.@POTUS and FIFA President Gianni Infantino present @ChelseaFC with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NJVgC71RWT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

They tried to get POTUS out of the picture, & he said, ‘nah, I’m partying with the Chelsea boys.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/u7TeHn1LBS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2025

Trump is hilarious dude😂



Reece James looked at him and said “You staying?🤨”

pic.twitter.com/5tvT2NVJZK — Kiko Suarez (@imkikosuarez) July 13, 2025

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was like much of the world wondering why President Donald Trump was obliviously standing in the middle of their trophy celebration after winning the FIFA Club World Cup. “Wait, wait, what’s he doing?” Palmer said to Chelsea captain Reece James before the customary celebration soccer clubs perform when commemorating a major title. “Are you going to leave?” James asked Trump before hoisting the golden-globed trophy. Trump smiled and clapped amongst the Chelsea players before FIFA president Gianni Infantino eventually pulled him away. “I knew he was going to be there, but I didn't know he was going be on the stand where we lift the trophy. So, I was a bit confused,” said Palmer, the Club World Cup Golden Ball winner after scoring two goals with an assist in Chelsea’s dominant 3-0 win over the reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, July 13.

Oh, the Left is screaming about how Trump stole the moment or something.

Who the $%^& cares.

God, how is he so fcking funny? https://t.co/egiefIKUtR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join TOWNHALL VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.