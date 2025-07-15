Notice What's Wrong About This ABC News Tweet About the Biden Autopen Fiasco
Tipsheet

Absolute Cinema: Trump Refused to Leave the Stage at FIFA Club World Cup Final

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

I know some liberals were noting how Donald Trump got booed at MetLife (aka Giants Stadium) at the FIFA Club World Cup final over the weekend. It was on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt at Butler, Pennsylvania.

The stadium was packed with soccer fans, who are notoriously left-wing. It was a match between Chelsea F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C.; Chelsea won 3-0. Of course, these fans would boo Trump, as if he cares. He doesn’t, and that showed when he crashed the trophy ceremony at the end of the game. 

Trump was thought to exit the stage, and he didn’t. I’m sorry, but this is hilarious (via USA Today): 

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was like much of the world wondering why President Donald Trump was obliviously standing in the middle of their trophy celebration after winning the FIFA Club World Cup. 

“Wait, wait, what’s he doing?” Palmer said to Chelsea captain Reece James before the customary celebration soccer clubs perform when commemorating a major title. 

“Are you going to leave?” James asked Trump before hoisting the golden-globed trophy. Trump smiled and clapped amongst the Chelsea players before FIFA president Gianni Infantino eventually pulled him away. 

“I knew he was going to be there, but I didn't know he was going be on the stand where we lift the trophy. So, I was a bit confused,” said Palmer, the Club World Cup Golden Ball winner after scoring two goals with an assist in Chelsea’s dominant 3-0 win over the reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, July 13. 

Oh, the Left is screaming about how Trump stole the moment or something.

Who the $%^& cares.

