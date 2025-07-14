This Unhinged Leftist Wanted to Take on MAGA Supporters. It Didn't End Well.

Turning Points USA held its Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, last week. During the event, an anti-Trump clown named Trevor Smith decided to antagonize the TPUSA conference and its attendees, some of whom were standing outside the venue. It didn’t end well for him. First, Mr. Smith, driving under the influence is one of the charges you’re facing—don’t operate motor vehicles if you’re boozing or doing whatever. It’s not safe, sir. Second, as documents show, this is Florida, man. It’s not New York.

Smith is seen trying to pick a fight with the crowd of Trump supporters before getting knocked over by the arresting officer. Yes, the police had had enough of his show, too (via The Blaze):

🚨: Unhinged leftist stops his car in the middle of the road to charge towards SAS attendees. He attacks a man, runs away from police, trips, and gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/Yn6ePzioxy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 12, 2025

UPDATE: The man in the video is Trevor Smith. Along with being charged with battery and resisting arrest, he is also being charged with driving under the influence.



He is still in jail, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/FaxFaxqdaZ pic.twitter.com/qid1kxbWyl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 13, 2025

Yet another apparently unhinged protester allegedly attacked conservatives, video taken by Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas shows. According to police, this time he is actually facing consequences. Video taken by Rosas seems to show the impassioned protester lunging at an attendee outside the Student Action Summit hosted by Chalie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA in Tampa, Florida. After he repeatedly yelled at the crowd and shoved one of the attendees, a police officer tackled him to the ground and detained him, according to the video. Rosas later reported that the alleged attacker, named Trevor Smith, was being charged with battery, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence. As of Sunday, he was still in jail in Hillsborough Country. The video shows that Smith initially approached attendees, apparently taunting them and trying to get them to engage. When another attendee walked by he allegedly shoved him back several times before the police officer hopped the fence and pursued Smith.

FAFO, Mr. Smith.