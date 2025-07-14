The Echoes of Butler Will Change America Forever
Read Trump's Remarks on the One-Year Anniversary of the Butler Assassination Attempt
Remember How the Media Covered Trump's Assassination Attempt at Butler? Here's a Refresher...
VIP
The Fight of Donald Trump’s Life
Unless You Love Forever Omnibus Bills, You Should Support Eliminating the Senate Filibuste...
Listen to President Trump, We Must Focus on Priorities to Save Our Nation
They Want to Burn It All Down
Deconstructing Jeffrey Epstein and Company
Trump Turned His Head and Saved America
Conservatives Must Stop Falling for the MSM’s Gaslighting, Turning Us Against Each Other
Americans Can Never Forget That Liberty Depends on Justice
The Future of Hemispheric AI Leadership Isn't Just Coming — It's Being Built...
Iran — The Widening Cracks
Trump Rallies Behind Dan Bongino: 'Sounded Terrific'
Tipsheet

This Unhinged Leftist Wanted to Take on MAGA Supporters. It Didn't End Well.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2025 1:53 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Turning Points USA held its Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, last week. During the event, an anti-Trump clown named Trevor Smith decided to antagonize the TPUSA conference and its attendees, some of whom were standing outside the venue. It didn’t end well for him. First, Mr. Smith, driving under the influence is one of the charges you’re facing—don’t operate motor vehicles if you’re boozing or doing whatever. It’s not safe, sir. Second, as documents show, this is Florida, man. It’s not New York.  

Advertisement

Smith is seen trying to pick a fight with the crowd of Trump supporters before getting knocked over by the arresting officer. Yes, the police had had enough of his show, too (via The Blaze): 

Yet another apparently unhinged protester allegedly attacked conservatives, video taken by Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas shows. According to police, this time he is actually facing consequences. 

Video taken by Rosas seems to show the impassioned protester lunging at an attendee outside the Student Action Summit hosted by Chalie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA in Tampa, Florida. After he repeatedly yelled at the crowd and shoved one of the attendees, a police officer tackled him to the ground and detained him, according to the video. 

Rosas later reported that the alleged attacker, named Trevor Smith, was being charged with battery, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence. As of Sunday, he was still in jail in Hillsborough Country. 

The video shows that Smith initially approached attendees, apparently taunting them and trying to get them to engage. When another attendee walked by he allegedly shoved him back several times before the police officer hopped the fence and pursued Smith. 

Recommended

The Echoes of Butler Will Change America Forever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

FAFO, Mr. Smith. 

Tags:

LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Echoes of Butler Will Change America Forever Kurt Schlichter
They Want to Burn It All Down Alan Joseph Bauer
Trump Rallies Behind Dan Bongino: 'Sounded Terrific' Sarah Arnold
Is the DOJ Building a Bombshell Conspiracy Case Against Deep State Plot to Stop Trump? Sarah Arnold
Remember How the Media Covered Trump's Assassination Attempt at Butler? Here's a Refresher. Matt Vespa
'Woke, Weak, and Out of Touch': New Poll Shows Democrats Losing Ground With Voters Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Echoes of Butler Will Change America Forever Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement