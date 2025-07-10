They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning...
A Reporter Had a 'This Is Where I Screwed Up' Moment When He Tried to Trap CNN's Scott Jennings

July 10, 2025
The more liberals are stacked against Scott Jennings, the better he does. Always outnumbered, Mr. Jennings is like the Army of Northern Virginia at Chancellorsville—he’s always outmaneuvering the opposition. When Jennings headed into The Arena with Kasie Hunt, the reconciliation package and the Medicaid tweaks were a topic of discussion, where Jennings hit on how Democrats are once again overplaying their hand. 

They will argue Republicans are cutting Medicaid, whereas the GOP, if they play it right, can trap Democrats into defending illegal aliens and lazy people soaking up Medicaid benefits. The system was never meant to cover this many people, and it’s overwhelmed. The only Republican who seems queasy about this counterpoint is Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).  

Axios’ Alex Thompson had a ‘this is where I screwed up’ moment trying to trap Jennings on why the Medicaid adjustments don’t kick in until after the 2026 midterms. Jennings noted that these aren’t minor changes; states run Medicaid and should be given ample time to prepare for the changes.  

“And I'm telling you as a debating point, if Democrats want to run on giving Medicaid to illegal aliens and people who won't work or choose not to work, Republicans have a counter-message that will work if they are willing to courageously defend it,” Jennings added. He also said to prepare for war on this topic—a polite debate is not going to happen.  

Jennings even noted the millions on Medicaid who refuse to work, citing figures from the CBO. He also hit that an attempt to work is a good thing, not government dependence, which is the drug of choice on the Left. Additionally, if someone is seeking employment, they can retain their Medicaid benefits.  

Come at Jennings from all fronts, and he’ll still end up on top. It’s fun to watch. 

