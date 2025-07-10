A Reporter Had a 'This Is Where I Screwed Up' Moment When He Tried to Trap CNN's Scott Jennings

The more liberals are stacked against Scott Jennings, the better he does. Always outnumbered, Mr. Jennings is like the Army of Northern Virginia at Chancellorsville—he’s always outmaneuvering the opposition. When Jennings headed into The Arena with Kasie Hunt, the reconciliation package and the Medicaid tweaks were a topic of discussion, where Jennings hit on how Democrats are once again overplaying their hand.

Advertisement

They will argue Republicans are cutting Medicaid, whereas the GOP, if they play it right, can trap Democrats into defending illegal aliens and lazy people soaking up Medicaid benefits. The system was never meant to cover this many people, and it’s overwhelmed. The only Republican who seems queasy about this counterpoint is Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

The Republican ethos is encouraging hard work. The Democratic ethos is encouraging government dependence.



That’s really what’s at the heart of this Medicaid reform debate 👇 pic.twitter.com/G4ijpJvTpD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 9, 2025

Scott Jennings didn’t wait for introductions before lighting a fuse on CNN’s panel.



He went directly after Senator Thom Tillis, dismissing his criticism of the GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill as not just wrong, but politically clueless.



“I think he's wrong,” Jennings said without… pic.twitter.com/dZEnfWZK0t — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 9, 2025

Axios’ Alex Thompson had a ‘this is where I screwed up’ moment trying to trap Jennings on why the Medicaid adjustments don’t kick in until after the 2026 midterms. Jennings noted that these aren’t minor changes; states run Medicaid and should be given ample time to prepare for the changes.

Thompson was likely thinking about how he should have played that differently....



Ouch. pic.twitter.com/xRN5hWeu9Y — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 9, 2025

“And I'm telling you as a debating point, if Democrats want to run on giving Medicaid to illegal aliens and people who won't work or choose not to work, Republicans have a counter-message that will work if they are willing to courageously defend it,” Jennings added. He also said to prepare for war on this topic—a polite debate is not going to happen.

If Jennings was spoiling for a fight, he got it from Democrat Congressman Glenn Ivey of Maryland.



Ivey slammed Republicans for what he claimed was painting working-class families as lazy freeloaders at a time when many are barely scraping by.



“I was going to say, I mean,… pic.twitter.com/K9HBCmEOb3 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 9, 2025

But the conversation was just warming up.



New York Times reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro took a swing at the Republicans’ messaging problem, saying they were boxing themselves in as the “party of taking things away.”



“It is much easier to run on a message of someone took… pic.twitter.com/ogBgKrDeCQ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 9, 2025

Jennings even noted the millions on Medicaid who refuse to work, citing figures from the CBO. He also hit that an attempt to work is a good thing, not government dependence, which is the drug of choice on the Left. Additionally, if someone is seeking employment, they can retain their Medicaid benefits.

Advertisement

Come at Jennings from all fronts, and he’ll still end up on top. It’s fun to watch.