Scott Bessent Couldn't Stay Quiet Over This Atrocious Smear of the Trump Reconciliation Bill

Former Treasury Secretary and president of Harvard Larry Summers went off the rails against the Trump reconciliation package. The Democrats are already pushing that millions will be losing health care coverage via Medicaid cuts. They never explain who is losing coverage, because that would be illegal aliens. Summers threw out his own insane pitch: 100,000 people will die over 10 years—a spectacle of death for 2,000 days or something:

🚨OMG - Larry Summer says the OBBB "will kill over 10 years, 100,000 people. That is 2,000 days of death like we’ve seen in Texas this weekend. In my 70 years I’ve never been as embarrassed for my country on July 4th."



This is FEAR MONGERING like we've never seen.❌ pic.twitter.com/eLCOqk337F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did well to slap down a lot of the nonsense about the reconciliation bill on the Sunday morning talk shows over the weekend, took to social media to voice his outrage over this spurious and outlandish smear of President Trump’s signature domestic achievement, adding that this outburst is a reminder of why Summers was forced to step down as president of Harvard. He seemed especially incensed that Summers used the recent Texas floods to tee up this line:

Today, former Treasury Secretary @LHSummers showed why he was forced to step down as president of @Harvard: a lack of humanity and judgment. 1/4 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 7, 2025

He has turned a human tragedy into a political cudgel. Such remarks are feckless and deeply offensive.



Professor Summers should immediately issue a public apology for his toxic language. 3/4 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 7, 2025

I hope the nonprofit and for-profit institutions with which he is affiliated will join me in this call.



If he is unwilling or unable to acknowledge the cruelty of his remarks, they should consider Harvard's example and make his unacceptable rhetoric grounds for dismissal. 4/4 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 7, 2025

I doubt anything happens, but if this is all the Left has in the aftermath of the OBBB’s signing—lies and hyperbole—let them throw a tantrum. It’s not like they’ve been doing anything else all these years.