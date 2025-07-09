Did You See Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Social Media Trainwreck?
There's Someone Else Who Should Be Investigated Over the Russian Collusion Hoax, But...
Supreme Court Slaps Down a Federal Judge on Deportations, but There's Another Issue
VIP
Sailing on the Based Boat
Brennan, Comey, and the Reckoning Long Overdue
Disturbing Glimpses of Democratic Anger
1775: A Very Good Year for a Little Revolution
Miami’s Freedom Tower Is the New Statue of Liberty
VIP
Judge Accused of Aiding Illegal Immigrant Gets Some Bad News From Federal Magistrate...
Give the House Freedom Caucus the Credit It Deserves
Criminals Fear the Death Penalty More Than Life in Prison
The More Things Change
Is Weather the Next Weapon of Mass Destruction?
Still No Accountability for Lawfare by DOJ
Tipsheet

Scott Bessent Couldn't Stay Quiet Over This Atrocious Smear of the Trump Reconciliation Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 09, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Former Treasury Secretary and president of Harvard Larry Summers went off the rails against the Trump reconciliation package. The Democrats are already pushing that millions will be losing health care coverage via Medicaid cuts. They never explain who is losing coverage, because that would be illegal aliens. Summers threw out his own insane pitch: 100,000 people will die over 10 years—a spectacle of death for 2,000 days or something: 

Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did well to slap down a lot of the nonsense about the reconciliation bill on the Sunday morning talk shows over the weekend, took to social media to voice his outrage over this spurious and outlandish smear of President Trump’s signature domestic achievement, adding that this outburst is a reminder of why Summers was forced to step down as president of Harvard. He seemed especially incensed that Summers used the recent Texas floods to tee up this line: 

Recommended

Supreme Court Slaps Down a Federal Judge on Deportations, but There's Another Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He has turned a human tragedy into a political cudgel. Such remarks are feckless and deeply offensive. Professor Summers should immediately issue a public apology for his toxic language 

I hope the nonprofit and for-profit institutions with which he is affiliated will join me in this call. If he is unwilling or unable to acknowledge the cruelty of his remarks, they should consider Harvard's example and make his unacceptable rhetoric grounds for dismissal 

I doubt anything happens, but if this is all the Left has in the aftermath of the OBBB’s signing—lies and hyperbole—let them throw a tantrum. It’s not like they’ve been doing anything else all these years.  

Tags:

SCOTT BESSENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Slaps Down a Federal Judge on Deportations, but There's Another Issue Matt Vespa
There's Someone Else Who Should Be Investigated Over the Russian Collusion Hoax, But Won't Matt Vespa
Fox News Liberal Claims We Didn't Vote for Mass Deportations or Something Matt Vespa
Did You See Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Social Media Trainwreck? Matt Vespa
Disturbing Glimpses of Democratic Anger Byron York
Karoline Leavitt Delivers Perfect Response to Reporter’s Stupid Question on Texas Flood Alerts Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Slaps Down a Federal Judge on Deportations, but There's Another Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement