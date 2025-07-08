Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today

Yesterday, Charlie Kirk sounded the alarm: swamp creatures were working fastidiously to pressure the Trump White House into pushing for mass amnesty. The reasoning was flawed, though in keeping with the out-of-touch elements who still yield way too much influence in our government. They feared the mass deportations, which are popular, would cost the GOP the midterms. It’s total bunk, and laughably masks what these people really want, which is the termination of Trump deporting their slave labor.

Today, during a lengthy cabinet meeting, President Trump, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins all denied that mass amnesty was being considered. The mass deportations will continue, ICE agents will move forward with enforcing federal immigration law, and those who shouldn’t be here will be found, detained, and deported.

They can avoid this by using the Department of Homeland Security’s CBP Home Mobile App to facilitate their departure from the United States without raids and zip ties.