Independent Reporter Highlights the Left's Cult-Like Behavior Regarding the Texas Floods
Trial Begins Over Trump Admin’s Crackdown on Campus Protesters
'Are You Still Talking About Epstein?': Trump Shuts Down Reporter During Cabinet Meeting
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Asked a Very Important Question About Jeffrey Epstein's List
State Department Issues Warning After AI ‘Rubio’ Reaches Out to Foreign Ministers
Free Market No More: UChicago Now a Breeding Ground for Anti-Israel Extremism
'Inappropriate': Hunter’s Oval Office Push Raises Eyebrows
DeSantis Gives Elon Musk an Alternative to His 'America Party'
New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent...
Trump Announces US Will Send More Weapons to Ukraine
Marco Rubio Revokes Syrian Group's 'Terrorist' Status
Here's How Biden’s Team Reacted When a New York Times Reporter Got His...
USDA Announces 'National Farm Security Action Plan'
AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Says 'There Will Be No Amnesty'
Tipsheet

Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday, Charlie Kirk sounded the alarm: swamp creatures were working fastidiously to pressure the Trump White House into pushing for mass amnesty. The reasoning was flawed, though in keeping with the out-of-touch elements who still yield way too much influence in our government. They feared the mass deportations, which are popular, would cost the GOP the midterms. It’s total bunk, and laughably masks what these people really want, which is the termination of Trump deporting their slave labor.  

Advertisement

Today, during a lengthy cabinet meeting, President Trump, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins all denied that mass amnesty was being considered. The mass deportations will continue, ICE agents will move forward with enforcing federal immigration law, and those who shouldn’t be here will be found, detained, and deported.  

Recommended

New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent and His Children Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

They can avoid this by using the Department of Homeland Security’s CBP Home Mobile App to facilitate their departure from the United States without raids and zip ties. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent and His Children Leah Barkoukis
'Inappropriate': Hunter’s Oval Office Push Raises Eyebrows Dmitri Bolt
Here's How Biden’s Team Reacted When a New York Times Reporter Got His Phone Number Madeline Leesman
Intelligence Operative on Epstein Files: 'This Is a Total F**king Disaster' Matt Vespa
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Asked a Very Important Question About Jeffrey Epstein's List Jeff Charles
Trial Begins Over Trump Admin’s Crackdown on Campus Protesters Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent and His Children Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement