Here's the Gross Anti-Trump Narrative Libs Are Peddling About the Horrific Flash Floods in Texas

It’s the deadliest weather disaster of 2025 thus far: flash floods in central Texas caused immense damage, killing at least 50 people, 15 of whom were children. It’s been a hellacious event. In Kerr County, a Christian girls’ camp was washed away (via NYT):

Incredible videos of Texas flood. The height it reached in minutes…shit.



4 videos:

1) the initial wall of water

2) 15 minutes after wall; Tree sucked under bridge

3) 25 minutes after wall; flood at bridge level

4) 30 minutes after wall; floating House hits bridge. pic.twitter.com/sFtbN82ptU — Aontacht (@humerus6cents) July 5, 2025

State agencies will assume "everybody who is missing is alive," says Governor @GregAbbott_TX. "They're looking to save every last life." pic.twitter.com/65zJFYudco — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 5, 2025

🚨 OVER 850 PEOPLE have been successfully rescued from the Texas floods since they began, per @GregAbbott_TX



An absolutely INCREDIBLE number given the utter devastation!



These heroes are working AROUND THE CLOCK to save as many lives as possible! pic.twitter.com/awbcJaqvYj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 6, 2025

NEW: Two brothers explain their terrifying night and how they survived the Kerr County floodwaters.



The brothers were sleeping at Camp La Junta when they started floating.



At least 24 people have lost their lives in the flood.



Authorities say more than 20 girls are… pic.twitter.com/T1yhLNmbU1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as independent journalist @nicksortor delivers a full live interview with CNN reporting straight from the ground in Texas on the catastrophic floods



📌#Texas | #USA



Watch as independent journalist and great friend of mine Nick sortor delivers a full live… pic.twitter.com/x4e7e8wlFD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 5, 2025





The search for those who were swept away by devastating floods in Central Texas grew increasingly desperate as the death toll jumped to 52 on Saturday night and the likelihood of finding more survivors appeared to diminish. In Kerr County, where waterways gorged by thunderstorms tore through a Christian girls’ camp, trapped families inside trailer homes and swept people into the currents, the authorities said that some two dozen campers remained unaccounted for, and that there was “no cap” to the broader tally of the missing. State and local officials said the search was now a race against time, but they refused to relinquish their hope that more survivors would be found. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said late Saturday that the girls’ camp and an adjacent river had been “horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster,” and that rushing waters had reached the tops of cabins. “We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins,” he said on social media. As the death toll continued to climb, investigators were trying to identify victims. Among them were 8-year-old and 9-year-old campers, and a 27-year-old man who died trying to save his family by punching a window through their trailer so they could escape the rising waters. Most of the deaths occurred in Kerr County, an area northwest of San Antonio that has experienced the worst of the flooding. Officials said that 43 people had died; 15 were children. Elsewhere in the state, four people were killed in Travis County, three in Burnet County, one in Kendall County and one in Tom Green County, the authorities said. Thirteen people were also missing in Travis County, which includes Austin.

🚨#BREAKING: The Central Texas floods have now become the deadliest U.S. weather disaster of 2025, with the death toll rising to 52 and still climbing. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 6, 2025

As search and rescue operations are underway, liberals are jumping for glee, concern trolling, or outright spewing hatred. It’s the same game: these red states deserve it, or ‘this is what happens when you cut too much government.’

There are very few things that get me angry in politics. I try to keep things light and not take things too seriously.



But the people who are glossing over the deaths of children during an ongoing search-and-rescue operation to take baseless political shots are sick. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2025

The attacks on Trump are BS:



- San Angelo NWS predicted possible flooding a FULL DAY in advance



- Austin/San Antonio & San Angelo NWS offices issued a Flood Watch roughly TWELVE hours before any flooding



- NWS then issued a flood warning about THREE hours before catastrophic… pic.twitter.com/6JuoN6rgXx — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 6, 2025

you may want to watch the news this morning before tweeting. Texas blaming NWS. Play in your lane. Not mine. Nothing political about this; reality and tragedy require honesty. Perhaps you'd want to learn from this horror rather than ignorant partisan defense. https://t.co/AOw31TdGGp — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 5, 2025

You’re in MA. I’m in Texas. Let me clue you in:

- Multiple advanced warnings 12+ hours in advance

- Flash flood warning 3+ hours in advance

- The river surged by 26 ft in barely 45 minutes

No one needs any inexcusable politicizing of a horrible natural disaster. https://t.co/3JzLVAjw8R — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 5, 2025

This is an absolute tragedy. The question we have to ask is whether any ability to notify or warn was impacted by decreases/DOGE on weather services. I don't know the answer and we can't assume it; the camp may have been isolated. But I'd want to know if I were a parent. https://t.co/NT7acPtk7C — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 4, 2025

Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters. There are consequences to Trump’s brainless attacks on public workers, like meteorologists. https://t.co/CRteXdFvL0 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 5, 2025

This is buIIshit.



NOAA’s National Weather Service office in Austin / San Antonio issued a flood watch over 12 hours before the flood, and a flash flood warning THREE hours in advance.



Find a new job. Your “political analysis” skills suck. https://t.co/9vt1vS2Z79 pic.twitter.com/ATtYA0w3su — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) July 5, 2025

That's the biggest crux of the anti-Trump narrative about this from the media: the National Weather Service didn't give enough warning. Not the case (via Wired):

Some local and state officials have said that insufficient forecasts from the National Weather Service caught the region off guard. That claim has been amplified by pundits across social media, who say that cuts to the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, its parent organization, inevitably led to the failure in Texas. But meteorologists who spoke to WIRED say that the NWS accurately predicted the risk of flooding in Texas and could not have foreseen the extreme severity of the storm. What’s more, they say that what the NWS did forecast this week underscores the need to sustain funding to the crucial agency.

This is a disgusting and false smear.



Even WIRED knows you are wrong.



"Meteorologists Say the National Weather Service Did Its Job in Texas" https://t.co/vVZn6Uvgc8 https://t.co/yOgHZkMG9J — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) July 6, 2025

Some sick stuff is coming out way in the aftermath of this tragedy from the Left.