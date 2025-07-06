Vile Weed: Legalization and What Is Left in Its Wake
The Fact-Checkers Once Again Race to Defend Mamdani
Here's the Gross Anti-Trump Narrative Libs Are Peddling About the Horrific Flash Floods in Texas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 06, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

It’s the deadliest weather disaster of 2025 thus far: flash floods in central Texas caused immense damage, killing at least 50 people, 15 of whom were children. It’s been a hellacious event. In Kerr County, a Christian girls’ camp was washed away (via NYT): 

The search for those who were swept away by devastating floods in Central Texas grew increasingly desperate as the death toll jumped to 52 on Saturday night and the likelihood of finding more survivors appeared to diminish. 

In Kerr County, where waterways gorged by thunderstorms tore through a Christian girls’ camp, trapped families inside trailer homes and swept people into the currents, the authorities said that some two dozen campers remained unaccounted for, and that there was “no cap” to the broader tally of the missing. State and local officials said the search was now a race against time, but they refused to relinquish their hope that more survivors would be found.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said late Saturday that the girls’ camp and an adjacent river had been “horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster,” and that rushing waters had reached the tops of cabins. 

“We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins,” he said on social media. 

As the death toll continued to climb, investigators were trying to identify victims. Among them were 8-year-old and 9-year-old campers, and a 27-year-old man who died trying to save his family by punching a window through their trailer so they could escape the rising waters. 

Most of the deaths occurred in Kerr County, an area northwest of San Antonio that has experienced the worst of the flooding. Officials said that 43 people had died; 15 were children. Elsewhere in the state, four people were killed in Travis County, three in Burnet County, one in Kendall County and one in Tom Green County, the authorities said. Thirteen people were also missing in Travis County, which includes Austin. 

As search and rescue operations are underway, liberals are jumping for glee, concern trolling, or outright spewing hatred. It’s the same game: these red states deserve it, or ‘this is what happens when you cut too much government.’

That's the biggest crux of the anti-Trump narrative about this from the media: the National Weather Service didn't give enough warning. Not the case (via Wired):

Some local and state officials have said that insufficient forecasts from the National Weather Service caught the region off guard. That claim has been amplified by pundits across social media, who say that cuts to the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, its parent organization, inevitably led to the failure in Texas.

But meteorologists who spoke to WIRED say that the NWS accurately predicted the risk of flooding in Texas and could not have foreseen the extreme severity of the storm. What’s more, they say that what the NWS did forecast this week underscores the need to sustain funding to the crucial agency.

Some sick stuff is coming out way in the aftermath of this tragedy from the Left. 

