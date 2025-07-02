Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides

President Donald Trump will be rid of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). The North Carolina Republican who lost all his political lives picking the worst fights with the administration finally called it quits during the Senate vote on the president’s reconciliation package that aimed to cut taxes, fully fund the immigration enforcement policies, and enact much-needed tweaks to welfare reform. Tillis voted against it. With him leaving public life, Trump voiced his support for Lara Trump, wife of his son Eric, and former co-chair of the Republican National Committee. He also said he didn’t like Tillis.

“I didn't get along with Tillis. He resigned. That's good,” said Trump, before adding that Lara would be his “first choice.”

It blows up a narrative Tillis peddled to show his fake MAGA bonafides, like saying he nuked the DC Attorney nomination of Ed Martin last May because he was watching Trump’s back.

Tillis' opposition to Martin sank the nomination. He told CNN’s Mau Raju at the time, “People don't believe me when I say I think I have a good relationship with President Trump, but I still think I have a good relationship with President Trump. I'm trying to watch his back.”

Well, Trump just cleared the air here, sir. Tillis also tried to sink Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be our next secretary of defense. And now, voting against the reconciliation package—that’s it, sir. You’re done.