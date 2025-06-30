All Scott Jennings Could Do Was Laugh When CNN Tried to Whitewash Zohran...
Tipsheet

Dem Strategist Loses It After She Cannot Deny America Is Better Off With Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s a beautiful clip: it reeks of total victory. We’re less than seven months into the second Trump presidency, and the wins are stacked so high they could blot out the sun. Okay, maybe not, but there's no doubt the Trump White House has been on a winning streak: the economy is back, inflation is down, gas prices are at four-year lows, grocery bills are lower, and we've secured more defensive spending commitments from NATO. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a peace treaty, ending their decades-long war. 

These are facts that Democratic strategist Theryn Bond couldn’t handle on Fox News over the weekend. She tried to pivot and failed miserably, devolving into a snarling rant about MAGA being a cult and Trump’s agenda being an affront to the American people.  

And Democrats wonder why they can’t win elections. The Obama coalition is the Trump coalition. The GOP is the party of the working and middle classes, Theryn. Even Pew noted this; it’s a data set that’s quite concrete, thanks in part to out-of-touch tantrums like the one you just had on live television. The GOP is a multi-racial, working-class party. That’s why we’re beating you, and why the Democrat talking points go nowhere. You already have the snobby, overeducated, wealthy whites in your camp. 

