Has the Sniper Who Ambushed First Responders in Idaho Been Neutralized?

Pure evil occurred in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, today. Firefighters were fired upon by a sniper while responding to a local blaze. Two were killed.

🚨#BREAKING: The suspected gunman has neutralized and been found dead after a violent rampage near an Idaho wildfire that left two firefighters dead, 11 others injured, and two police officers wounded, according to authorities. pic.twitter.com/PXCFPZSwvC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 30, 2025

FBI and US Marshals responded to the incident, which led to a siege for most of Sunday afternoon. A shelter-in-place order was issued after federal agents reported they were taking fire from the suspect. At the time, authorities alluded that it could be multiple shooters.

IDAHO ACTIVE SHOOTING | LATEST:



- Firefighters ambushed while responding to brush fire

- At least 2 dead, bodies still on mountain, Sheriff says

- FBI, US Marshals on scene

- Cops "activity taking sniper fire."

- Possibly multiple shooters

- 0 suspects in custody pic.twitter.com/kkk7XYyte1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2025

.@DHSgov is actively monitoring the scene in Coeur d’Alene.



Pray for Idaho’s first responders. Justice will be served. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 30, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: The Idaho sheriff has announced that anyone in the area who is capable should “take a shot and take this shooter out.” Officers are still “actively taking sniper fire” from atop Canfield Mountain near Coeur d’Alene pic.twitter.com/J54ZnPXQlV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 30, 2025

IDAHO SHERIFF AMID STANDOFF WITH SHOOTER(S) ON MOUNTAIN:



"They're not showing any evidence of wanting to surrender. As soon as somebody has a clear shot, I encourage them to take that shot." pic.twitter.com/mvK765aEjW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2025

A “Shelter-in-Place” Order has been issued for Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene in Northern Idaho, as police continue to search for a gunman/gunmen who ambushed and shot several firefighters earlier responding to a brush fire which is still burning near Lake Hayden. pic.twitter.com/JTWhxLHx4e — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 29, 2025

CHILLING AUDIO: There is a massive police response after multiple first responders were reportedly shot during firefighting ambush in Idaho



pic.twitter.com/qFRTENu9ST — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2025

Later this evening, it was reported that a lone gunman was found dead by SWAT teams:

JUST IN - SWAT team finds deceased male with firearm near Idaho active shooter standoff; shelter-in-place order lifted. pic.twitter.com/p9xOG5mZK5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 30, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Sheriff announces that a dead body has been discovered "near the fire scene where firefighters were shot earlier today."



A rifle was found near the body. pic.twitter.com/afOZSLruNR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

Eleven other firefighters were injured in the attack, along with two police officers. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

