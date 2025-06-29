The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028
Has the Sniper Who Ambushed First Responders in Idaho Been Neutralized?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 29, 2025 11:05 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pure evil occurred in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, today. Firefighters were fired upon by a sniper while responding to a local blaze. Two were killed. 

FBI and US Marshals responded to the incident, which led to a siege for most of Sunday afternoon. A shelter-in-place order was issued after federal agents reported they were taking fire from the suspect. At the time, authorities alluded that it could be multiple shooters. 

Later this evening, it was reported that a lone gunman was found dead by SWAT teams: 

Eleven other firefighters were injured in the attack, along with two police officers. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. 

Tags:

LAW AND ORDER

