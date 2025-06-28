The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins...
Tipsheet

Why Pramila Jayapal Got Wrecked Over This Post About the Weather

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 28, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s already bad enough that Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) must grace us with her terrible hot takes on policy. She’s a far-left loon who provides constant fodder, and the recent heatwave that struck the East Coast is no exception. I know what she’s talking about: it was like the surface of the sun here in Northern Virginia. 

Usually, the Cambodian rice paddy season comes after Memorial Day here, where things get sticky and hot, but this week was brutal. It broke on Thursday, however, because it’s a heatwave. The gentlelady from Washington thought it was a good time to remind people that summer is hot because of climate change.  

She got wrecked for the post: 

We’re bound to have more of these heat waves this summer, per usual, and I’m sure the same clowns will be harping about climate change again. 

