Here's What Senate Dems Plan to Do to Gum Up the Works for...
Supreme Court Made a Surprising Move in the Louisiana Redistricting Case Yesterday
The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins...
One Dem Senator's Theatrics Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran Just Got Brutally...
Hegseth Reveals the Official New Name of the USNS Harvey Milk
Senate Gears Up to Vote on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Five GOP Lawmakers Threaten to Tank BBB Over Public Land Sell-Off
VIP
Far-Left Comedian Blames Trump for Her Overeating, Alcohol Abuse, and Depression
Ex-Hochul and Cuomo Aide Arrested As Chinese Agent, Kash Patel Calls for Full...
Nowhere to Run: DeSantis’ 'Alligator Alcatraz' Targets Border Crisis with Swamp Security
Did You Catch This Awkward Moment at a WNBA Game This Week?
As Kamala Harris Slips in Support for 2028, Another Top Candidate Also Has...
Cotton Slams ODNI As Bloated Bureaucracy, Pushes Bill to Slash Waste and End...
GOP Lawmaker Demands DOJ Investigate Socialist NYC Candidate Over Terror Ties, Communist L...
Tipsheet

Well, We Knew This GOP Senator Was Going to Screw Us

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 28, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The Senate is taking up the reconciliation package, and there’s already drama. You know about the Democrat Senate Parliamentarian taking a hatchet to the ‘big, beautiful bill,’ but some Senate Republicans—enough to derail the legislation—are wary about the Medicaid tweaks and some matters on public lands. Yet, we could always count on Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) to be the quarterback in stabbing us in the back:

Advertisement

I will always do what is in the best interest of North Carolina, even when that puts me at odds with my own party. When Senate leaders of my party presented this bill, I did what every American should expect from their U.S. Senator: I worked to gather the facts and comprehensively analyze what the impact would be on the people I swore an oath to represent.

“I did my homework on behalf of North Carolinians, and I cannot support this bill in its current form. It would result in tens of billions of dollars in lost funding for North Carolina, including our hospitals and rural communities. This will force the state to make painful decisions like eliminating Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands in the expansion population, and even reducing critical services for those in the traditional Medicaid population. 

“We can and must do better than this. The Senate should return to the House’s Medicaid approach. That plan includescommonsense reforms to address waste, fraud, and abuse, and implements work requirements for some able-bodied adults to ensure taxpayer-funded benefits are going to our most vulnerable neighbors. 

“There is a lot for North Carolinians to love about the rest of the One Big Beautiful Bill, including extending the historic Trump Tax Cuts, increasing the child tax credit, providing historic funding for border security, and ending wasteful spending. We can and must accomplish this without hurting our rural communities and hospitals, and without jeopardizing access to care for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who need it the most.” 

Recommended

The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tillis seemed to be leaning on how the North Carolina state legislature would react to this bill, and that was an escape hatch that failed miserably. 

Tillis tried to torpedo Pete Hegseth’s nomination as defense secretary, nuked Ed Martin’s nomination to be DC Attorney, and is now against Trump’s main legislative item. This man is just begging to be primaried.  

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP RECONCILIATION SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Ex-Hochul and Cuomo Aide Arrested As Chinese Agent, Kash Patel Calls for Full DOJ Investigation Sarah Arnold
I Wonder How Long America Has Mark Lewis
One Dem Senator's Theatrics Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran Just Got Brutally Exposed Matt Vespa
As Kamala Harris Slips in Support for 2028, Another Top Candidate Also Has Issues Rebecca Downs
Did You Catch This Awkward Moment at a WNBA Game This Week? Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement