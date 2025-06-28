One Dem Senator's Theatrics Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran Just Got Brutally Exposed

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has put on a helluva production, delving deep into hysterics and other theatrics over the recent air strikes on Iran that crippled its nuclear capabilities. The funny part is that Murphy is still coping that Trump decimated the Iranian nuclear weapons program. He shot his mouth off too early, taking that unreliable, low-confidence intelligence assessment that the air strikes didn’t do much damage to Tehran’s atomic ambitions. It’s a report that has been exposed as trash, but of course, CNN and others peddled it as gospel.

I read key intelligence and sat in a classified briefing today on the Iran strikes.



I cannot share the details. But I can share this: Trump did not "obliterate" their program. He likely set it back months, not years; leaving diplomacy - once again - as the only real path. pic.twitter.com/AWLERf3yMe — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 27, 2025

Totally believable. Don’t believe the Israelis. Don’t believe IAEA. The CIA. Or the Iranians. Or the Joint Chiefs. Believe (checks notes) Chris. Murphy. https://t.co/Ve2byI2CDF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 27, 2025

🚨TRUTH AIRED ON CNN, FINALLY — After spreading fake news: "It worked! It seems to have worked flawlessly!"



Total Trump vindication.



"I think from what I've seen, the 20,000 centrifuges...they are all completely destroyed. I am VERY CONFIDENT those centrifuges are GONE!"



In… pic.twitter.com/1ZIPhzzsMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025

Then, the real intelligence dropped, and Chris looked as if he had stepped in it. Still, he’s willing to die on this ‘it only set Iran back a few months’ hill despite everyone saying otherwise. This inane behavior is the benefit of representing Connecticut—the man could be brain-dead, and people will still vote for him due to party affiliation. Chris is lying about the briefing he received—or at least you should disregard him on this topic from now on. Why?

According the Senator Chris Murphy, this is how far Iran has been from being able to make a nuclear weapon.



Before Obama's nuclear deal with Iran: 2-3 months



During the nuclear deal: 12+ months



After Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal until a few days ago: 2 months



After he… pic.twitter.com/ejY3qqV2Vb — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2025

I have a feeling who the leaker is pic.twitter.com/kBxCuT62jg — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) June 27, 2025

After Trump pulled out of Obama's atrocious nuke deal, Murphy said that Tehran could be two months away from developing nuclear weapons. After Operation Midnight Hammer, which was a stunning success, why did Chris say that he saw no intelligence that Iran was an imminent threat? Why did he say they were nowhere near completion of a nuclear weapon when that chart in the tweet above says otherwise? And now, he's going to claim that the strikes didn't work. The timelines don’t line up, Chrissy. The Iranians were working to destabilize not just the region but world peace by triggering a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, but now you say they’re docile cows who didn’t pose a threat.

You got bunker busted, sir. You don’t know what you’re talking about. Or you do, but you're just a pathetic liar.