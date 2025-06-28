The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins...
Justice Kagan's 2022 Remarks About National Injunctions Comes Back to Haunt Her
Why Pramila Jayapal Got Wrecked Over This Post About the Weather
The Left’s Insurrection Against the Rule of Law
I Wonder How Long America Has
Turning Trash Into Reliable, Affordable Electricity
The No Kings Farce Rolls On
Trump’s Historic Strike on Iran Proves Peace Through Strength Works
How Low Can Democrats Go?
Is Iran Still Dangerous After Trump Airstrikes? The Answer is a Resounding Yes
France Undermining U.S Strategy in the Middle East
Banning Drug Ads Is a Slippery, Unconstitutional Slope
More Older Americans Are Delaying Retirement And Trying To Get Hired, But Can’t
Congress Is Handing AI Developers a Free Pass to Harm Kids
Tipsheet

One Dem Senator's Theatrics Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran Just Got Brutally Exposed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 28, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has put on a helluva production, delving deep into hysterics and other theatrics over the recent air strikes on Iran that crippled its nuclear capabilities. The funny part is that Murphy is still coping that Trump decimated the Iranian nuclear weapons program. He shot his mouth off too early, taking that unreliable, low-confidence intelligence assessment that the air strikes didn’t do much damage to Tehran’s atomic ambitions. It’s a report that has been exposed as trash, but of course, CNN and others peddled it as gospel.

Advertisement

Then, the real intelligence dropped, and Chris looked as if he had stepped in it. Still, he’s willing to die on this ‘it only set Iran back a few months’ hill despite everyone saying otherwise. This inane behavior is the benefit of representing Connecticut—the man could be brain-dead, and people will still vote for him due to party affiliation. Chris is lying about the briefing he received—or at least you should disregard him on this topic from now on. Why?

Recommended

The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement

After Trump pulled out of Obama's atrocious nuke deal, Murphy said that Tehran could be two months away from developing nuclear weapons. After Operation Midnight Hammer, which was a stunning success, why did Chris say that he saw no intelligence that Iran was an imminent threat? Why did he say they were nowhere near completion of a nuclear weapon when that chart in the tweet above says otherwise? And now, he's going to claim that the strikes didn't work. The timelines don’t line up, Chrissy. The Iranians were working to destabilize not just the region but world peace by triggering a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, but now you say they’re docile cows who didn’t pose a threat.  

Advertisement

You got bunker busted, sir. You don’t know what you’re talking about. Or you do, but you're just a pathetic liar. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Justice Kagan's 2022 Remarks About National Injunctions Comes Back to Haunt Her Matt Vespa
Trump's Press Conference Turned Into an Epic Media Event Matt Vespa
John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye Matt Vespa
I Wonder How Long America Has Mark Lewis
Why Pramila Jayapal Got Wrecked Over This Post About the Weather Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement