Marco Rubio Obliterates CBS News Host Over This Simple Fact About Iran
Why Would Anyone Vote for These People?
Completely Obliterated
DOJ Risks Squandering Teddy Roosevelt’s Anti-Monopoly Antitrust Legacy
Limited, Virtuous Government Means Limited, Virtuous Government
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 273: What the Bible Says About Hair
A Time for Giving Thanks
The 10 Minute Lifestyle
Gen Z Gender Madness Takes Center Stage
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Thoroughly Mocked for His 'TACO Trump' Post on Iran
Authorities, Local Law Enforcement Remain on High Alert to Protect U.S. Cities from...
Iran Escalates Rhetoric After Trump Flattens Nuclear Sites
Dems Panic as Trump Obliterates Iran’s Nuclear Threat—Push War Powers Stunt While World...
Top Officials Speak at Pentagon: Trump Achieved What Many Before Could Not
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of Trump's Iran Strikes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Almond, File

It happened: Operation Midnight Hammer was executed and took out Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow last night. B-2 bombers took off from the continental United States to make the 18-hour journey to deliver their packages. It was glorious. The funny part at home is that Democrats likely know this was the right decision. It’s why the outcry, while loud with some folks, hasn’t been in unison, especially with top Democrats. As of now, I don’t believe Chuck Schumer has said anything. 

Advertisement

There have been cries of impeachment, but let’s be honest—these strikes were legal. If not, then Barack Obama should’ve been impeached for his raid in Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden and the airstrikes he greenlit in Libya. We all know the liberal reaction was going to be a knee-jerk twist into insanity. That’s exactly what former DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa argued, which was easily slapped down by CNN’s Scott Jennings: 

You're arguing that after 46 years of the Iranian regime killing Americans, threatening Americans, saying over and over and over again, 'Death to America,' that maybe they just didn’t mean it? That they’re fiery but mostly peaceful Iranian butchers? I mean, I don't understand! This is a righteous strike. 

Recommended

Marco Rubio Obliterates CBS News Host Over This Simple Fact About Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It was a sloppy attempt to thread a ‘Trump is chaos and he’s a king’ into this issue, and it’s not going to work. Most Americans support the strikes—everyone knows Iran can’t get nukes. Second, these intelligence assessments that they weren’t trying to get the bomb are laughably false. There is an attempt to politicize intelligence, but it’s not Trump; it’s these folks trying to salvage the wreckage of Obama’s failed legacy. 

Tags:

CNN IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marco Rubio Obliterates CBS News Host Over This Simple Fact About Iran Matt Vespa
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Thoroughly Mocked for His 'TACO Trump' Post on Iran Rebecca Downs
Why Would Anyone Vote for These People? Derek Hunter
Completely Obliterated Kevin McCullough
Dems Panic as Trump Obliterates Iran’s Nuclear Threat—Push War Powers Stunt While World Applauds Sarah Arnold
Iran Escalates Rhetoric After Trump Flattens Nuclear Sites Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Marco Rubio Obliterates CBS News Host Over This Simple Fact About Iran Matt Vespa
Advertisement