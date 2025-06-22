Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of Trump's Iran Strikes

It happened: Operation Midnight Hammer was executed and took out Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow last night. B-2 bombers took off from the continental United States to make the 18-hour journey to deliver their packages. It was glorious. The funny part at home is that Democrats likely know this was the right decision. It’s why the outcry, while loud with some folks, hasn’t been in unison, especially with top Democrats. As of now, I don’t believe Chuck Schumer has said anything.

There have been cries of impeachment, but let’s be honest—these strikes were legal. If not, then Barack Obama should’ve been impeached for his raid in Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden and the airstrikes he greenlit in Libya. We all know the liberal reaction was going to be a knee-jerk twist into insanity. That’s exactly what former DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa argued, which was easily slapped down by CNN’s Scott Jennings:

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY FIRES BACK at ex-DNC spox who suggests it wasn't apparent Iran posed direct threat to U.S.🇺🇸



"You're arguing that after 46 years of the Iranian regime killing Americans, threatening Americans, saying over and over and over again, 'Death to America,' that… pic.twitter.com/1qzHuBYnap — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 22, 2025

You're arguing that after 46 years of the Iranian regime killing Americans, threatening Americans, saying over and over and over again, 'Death to America,' that maybe they just didn’t mean it? That they’re fiery but mostly peaceful Iranian butchers? I mean, I don't understand! This is a righteous strike.

It was a sloppy attempt to thread a ‘Trump is chaos and he’s a king’ into this issue, and it’s not going to work. Most Americans support the strikes—everyone knows Iran can’t get nukes. Second, these intelligence assessments that they weren’t trying to get the bomb are laughably false. There is an attempt to politicize intelligence, but it’s not Trump; it’s these folks trying to salvage the wreckage of Obama’s failed legacy.