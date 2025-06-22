Marco Rubio Obliterates CBS News Host Over This Simple Fact About Iran

It’s another week of CBS News’ Margaret Brennan getting steamrolled on Face the Nation, with Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio delivering another tour de force performance explaining President Trump’s airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities last night.

Brennan decided to peddle the popular talking point among some insane circles that there was no intelligence that Iran’s Supreme Leader had ordered weaponization of its nuclear ambitions. Rubio refused to tolerate this nonsense, saying the question was irrelevant. She then tried to say it’s a key point in our intelligence assessment, Rubio, who knows more about this, flatly said Brennan’s take was grossly inaccurate.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said amid the crosstalk.

The secretary of state added that Iran had everything it needed to build a nuclear weapon.

Why would you bury a nuclear facility in a mountain?

MUST WATCH: @SecRubio schools Margaret Brennan on the Iranian regime's nuclear program.



"Why do they have 60% enriched uranium? ... The only countries in the world that have uranium at 60% are countries that have nuclear weapons because they can quickly make it 90%!" pic.twitter.com/XO8ol5jBIn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2025

"Why do they have 60 percent enriched uranium? ... The only countries in the world that have uranium at 60 percent are countries that have nuclear weapons because they can quickly make it 90 percent.

Rubio also pointed out that Iran’s space program is to increase its ICBM capabilities—things we know to be true. Brennan tried to claim she knew what the intelligence assessment said and knew better than Mr. Rubio. She got owned—again.

Trump derangement syndrome has wiped out decades of memories for some people, and it’s becoming a pathetic spectacle to watch. We didn’t bomb some helpless little country, folks. We dropped bombs on the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which was developing nuclear weapons that threatened not just regional stability but overall world peace. Do we genuinely believe the Iranians were shrinking from that ambition or had become docile little creatures? No.

Get a grip, everyone.