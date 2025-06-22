Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of...
Why Would Anyone Vote for These People?
Completely Obliterated
DOJ Risks Squandering Teddy Roosevelt’s Anti-Monopoly Antitrust Legacy
Limited, Virtuous Government Means Limited, Virtuous Government
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 273: What the Bible Says About Hair
A Time for Giving Thanks
The 10 Minute Lifestyle
Gen Z Gender Madness Takes Center Stage
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Thoroughly Mocked for His 'TACO Trump' Post on Iran
Authorities, Local Law Enforcement Remain on High Alert to Protect U.S. Cities from...
Iran Escalates Rhetoric After Trump Flattens Nuclear Sites
Dems Panic as Trump Obliterates Iran’s Nuclear Threat—Push War Powers Stunt While World...
Top Officials Speak at Pentagon: Trump Achieved What Many Before Could Not
Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Obliterates CBS News Host Over This Simple Fact About Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It’s another week of CBS News’ Margaret Brennan getting steamrolled on Face the Nation, with Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio delivering another tour de force performance explaining President Trump’s airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities last night.  

Advertisement

Brennan decided to peddle the popular talking point among some insane circles that there was no intelligence that Iran’s Supreme Leader had ordered weaponization of its nuclear ambitions. Rubio refused to tolerate this nonsense, saying the question was irrelevant. She then tried to say it’s a key point in our intelligence assessment, Rubio, who knows more about this, flatly said Brennan’s take was grossly inaccurate.  

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said amid the crosstalk. 

 The secretary of state added that Iran had everything it needed to build a nuclear weapon.  

Why would you bury a nuclear facility in a mountain? 

"Why do they have 60 percent enriched uranium? ... The only countries in the world that have uranium at 60 percent are countries that have nuclear weapons because they can quickly make it 90 percent. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Rubio also pointed out that Iran’s space program is to increase its ICBM capabilities—things we know to be true. Brennan tried to claim she knew what the intelligence assessment said and knew better than Mr. Rubio. She got owned—again.  

Trump derangement syndrome has wiped out decades of memories for some people, and it’s becoming a pathetic spectacle to watch. We didn’t bomb some helpless little country, folks. We dropped bombs on the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which was developing nuclear weapons that threatened not just regional stability but overall world peace. Do we genuinely believe the Iranians were shrinking from that ambition or had become docile little creatures? No.  

Get a grip, everyone. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Thoroughly Mocked for His 'TACO Trump' Post on Iran Rebecca Downs
Why Would Anyone Vote for These People? Derek Hunter
Completely Obliterated Kevin McCullough
Dems Panic as Trump Obliterates Iran’s Nuclear Threat—Push War Powers Stunt While World Applauds Sarah Arnold
Iran Escalates Rhetoric After Trump Flattens Nuclear Sites Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
Advertisement