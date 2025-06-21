VIP
Here's What Ben Ferguson Said That Triggered Another Meltdown on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 21, 2025 6:50 AM
It’s still amusing how liberals don’t get that illegal aliens must go. They committed a crime and will get the boot if Immigration and Customs Enforcement picks them up. The debate about this is over: we won the election. Latino voters support mass deportations, as do immigrant citizens who swung 40 points to the Republican Party. Liberals are fighting harder for being who shouldn’t be here than American citizens, and they wonder why their favorability with voters is in the toilet. Everyone sees them as extreme, obtuse, and overall strange. 

Again, it’s not a debate. We settled it in November of 2024, but CNN this week decided to question which illegal aliens are breaking the law? It’s truly amazing stuff, and conservative Ben Ferguson is quickly rising in the ranks regarding who can take and deliver punches when Scott Jennings, the top of the conservative line-up, isn’t available.  

He was fantastic in never wavering regarding the party and the administration’s stance on deportations. Ferguson also triggered a meltdown on the panel when he said to his friend’s wife, who is here illegally, “I am sorry that you decided to break the law.’ There are a lot of Americans that break laws, and they go to jail and there’s a consequence for your actions.” 

Host Abby Phillip was aghast. Watch the fireworks: 

You’re going back. I voted for this—we voted for this. And I couldn’t care less if there’s screaming, whining, and all sorts of hysterics when federal immigration agents bust these people. The invasion is over, and if you think it’s merely a Latino thing, please. It’s a national security issue. We’ve had multiple Chinese people try to smuggle in a fungus known to decimate wheat, barley, and corn crops.  

We’re done with this crap, and legal immigrants know this. 

