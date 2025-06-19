NIH Ends Funding for Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research
Here's the Question That Sent Nashville's Dem Mayor Running for the Hills
Co-Host for The View Just Dropped a New Line to Defend Mass Illegal...
NYT: The DNC Is Sinking Faster Than the Titanic
Republicans Must Rally Around Trump’s Judicial Picks
'The View' Proves ABC News Has No Standards
SCOTUS: No Constitutional Right to Abuse Children
An Iranian Missile Hit Southern Israel's Largest Hospital. Here's How Netanyahu, Katz Resp...
VIP
Rollins Steps in After NJ City Approves Seizing Historic Family Farm by Eminent...
Stay Out of Internal Iranian Politics
Is 'Common Sense' a Legal Standard? If So, Anything Goes.
Time to Clean up the WNBA
Anarchy Versus Liberty
Democrats Dishonor Our Military Once Again
Tipsheet

Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 19, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump installed new flag poles on the White House grounds and took questions from the press. With the current unrest in Los Angeles, the controversy surrounding his deployment of federal troops to the city to quell the riots, the ongoing deportation operations, and now the Israeli air campaign against Iran, there was no shortage of material from which the pool could ask the president.  

Advertisement

Yet, when a CNN reporter tried to ask a question, the president asked which outlet she was with—the reaction was priceless. You can see and hear the pained reaction from Trump, who—in classic fashion—trashed the network, claiming they once again can’t cover the news and missed his 2024 drubbing of Kamala Harris. 

The reporter asked about Trump supporters being wary about the United States participating in airstrikes against Iran.

“Do you ever ask a positive question at CNN?” asked Trump. He added that his base is more in love with him now than ever. 

There’s been a lot of talk about a MAGA civil war over Iran, all of which is coming from the fake news press:

Recommended

Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The president has been consulting with the brass about whether the bunker buster bombs can penetrate the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow, which rests a half-mile beneath the surface. He met with his national security team in the Situation Room yesterday and will receive his intelligence briefing later this morning. There are rumblings that if Trump decides to give the green light for airstrikes, it could come as soon as this weekend. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs
Here's the Question That Sent Nashville's Dem Mayor Running for the Hills Matt Vespa
Just Wait Until Liberals Learn About Syllogisms Ann Coulter
NYT: The DNC Is Sinking Faster Than the Titanic Matt Vespa
Co-Host for The View Just Dropped a New Line to Defend Mass Illegal Immigration Matt Vespa
Devastating Video Reminds Democrats How They Covered Up for Biden's Mental Failings Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs
Advertisement