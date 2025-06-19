Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for

President Trump installed new flag poles on the White House grounds and took questions from the press. With the current unrest in Los Angeles, the controversy surrounding his deployment of federal troops to the city to quell the riots, the ongoing deportation operations, and now the Israeli air campaign against Iran, there was no shortage of material from which the pool could ask the president.

POTUS: "Who are you with?"



Reporter: "CNN."



POTUS: "Oh. Fake news. Fortunately, nobody watches. Is anybody watching CNN nowadays? I haven’t seen it in a long time." 😂 pic.twitter.com/V4DNexyL1t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 18, 2025

🚨 LMAO! President Trump turns around and asks the construction workers - "Any illegal immigrants here?"



"If they were, they'd find out. They'll be checking you...your whole life will be destroyed because of this press conference!"



"This one is from you know where...don't… pic.twitter.com/RT9VkbH8xF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2025

Yet, when a CNN reporter tried to ask a question, the president asked which outlet she was with—the reaction was priceless. You can see and hear the pained reaction from Trump, who—in classic fashion—trashed the network, claiming they once again can’t cover the news and missed his 2024 drubbing of Kamala Harris.

The reporter asked about Trump supporters being wary about the United States participating in airstrikes against Iran.

“Do you ever ask a positive question at CNN?” asked Trump. He added that his base is more in love with him now than ever.

There’s been a lot of talk about a MAGA civil war over Iran, all of which is coming from the fake news press:

There’s a reason you’ve seen the bogus narrative about this “MAGA divide” as Trump weighs one of the most consequential decisions in history https://t.co/y6zsGTPHa6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 18, 2025

The president has been consulting with the brass about whether the bunker buster bombs can penetrate the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow, which rests a half-mile beneath the surface. He met with his national security team in the Situation Room yesterday and will receive his intelligence briefing later this morning. There are rumblings that if Trump decides to give the green light for airstrikes, it could come as soon as this weekend.