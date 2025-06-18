The Left's No Kings Narrative Just Imploded. Hint: It Has to Do With Obama

Last weekend, there were nationwide anti-Trump protests from liberals, dubbed ‘No Kings.’ I won’t go into this too much, but the average age at most of these sad gatherings had to be 78. It was mostly crusty, unhinged boomers. It was sad to watch these drones whose brain function has been inhibited by the drivel spewed on CNN and MSNBC. The whole day didn’t make any sense. We don’t have a king, and these demonstrations were further hollowed out by the fact that these same people wanted former President Barack Obama to be a king during his presidency:

Once upon a time... liberals wanted a king: pic.twitter.com/layqEjXpTp — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) June 17, 2025

Well well well pic.twitter.com/71puw1VfK8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2025

And then, Obama pretty much admitted he acted like one last weekend regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which is arguably unconstitutional.

Thirteen years ago, my administration acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper.



DACA was an example of how we can be a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws. And it’s an example worth remembering today, when families with similar… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 15, 2025