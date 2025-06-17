A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) needs to shut his face. First, in general, if the Democratic Party wants to be rebuilt, it shouldn’t be looking to northeastern snobs from Connecticut. Then again, that’s all Democrats have left in their ranks: wealthy, white, overeducated elitists who have driven this party into the ground. So, given those attributes, it’s not shocking that Murphy went on an unhinged Twitter rant about political violence, running interference for his side’s inexcusable behavior because it’s now solely a left-wing problem:

The Minnesota assassin appears to be a hate-filled right winger. So can we stop walking on eggshells about MAGA's legitimization of political violence?



Yes, Republicans have also been the target of inexcusable violence, but this isn't a "both sides" issue.



1/ A🧵on the danger. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

3/ But it didn't start with January 6th. Trump regularly threatened protesters at his rallies with violence. He cozied up to brutal dictators abroad who used violence to maintain political control.



There was no comparison in Democratic messaging. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

5/ Trump sends other clear signals supporting political violence. Said he might pardon those that plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Whitmer; threatened peaceful protestors of his military parade with assault. Again, Democrats don't say these things. Not "both sides." — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

8/ It's true the violence is sometimes trained on Republicans - including Trump. Yesterday, in fact, was the anniversary of the congressional baseball shooting. And yes, there have been some on the left who have been too cavalier about violence and they should be condemned too. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

9/ But there is no comparison anywhere on the left with MAGA's regular legitimization of violence in our politics. There is a straight line from Jan 6 to the pardons to the assault on Sen. Padilla to Minnesota.



A democracy cannot function when one faction embraces violence. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 15, 2025

What?! First, we don’t know if Vance Boelter, the Minnesota assassin suspect, is a right-winger. Despite initial reports, there is no manifesto suggesting that’s the case, but there was a kill list with extensive notes. Is he a registered Republican? That appears to be the case, but that’s not indicative of anything. Notice how no one on our side is cheering this man on, whereas the Left is linking up to offer Luigi Mangione sexual favors. So, where’s Murphy claiming to see this endorsement?

This line: “We cannot discount the impact of MAGA's fetishization of guns.”

Translation: I hate the Second Amendment. There is no fetishization, Chris. We have a legal right to own firearms—deal with it. Only a Connecticut soy boy would find firearms scary when they’re as American as apple pie.

Chris is right: we’re not the same. We don’t gun down Israeli Embassy aides on the streets of DC, firebomb pro-Israel rallies in Colorado, set the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion on fire, or conduct massive riots nationwide when we lose elections.

Also, get over January 6—it was five years ago, and no one cares.

Senator, the political violence is your problem, committed by your people, and threads like this are the reason why it continues. You defend them, absolve them, and send signals that they’ll get political cover from national Democrats when they do commit acts of domestic terrorism.

This whole thread is just laughably stupid.

Yes, mock him:

Hate to admit it, but he has a point.



If you simply just ignore the assassination attempt on Trump, the other assassination attempt on Trump, the shooting at the GOP baseball game, the crazed leftwinger who tried to kill Governor Shapiro, the guy who tried to kill Kavanaugh, the… https://t.co/cRdRmgcamo — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) June 16, 2025