‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room
There's One Thing Trump Has Been Consistent on About Iran
Here Are More Details About the Detention of MN Dem Assassin Suspect's Wife
Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported
VIP
Adios, Señor Padilla
How the Left-Wing Corporate Media Works
Do We Go to War to Prevent Iran from Having Nuclear Weapons?
Hit 'em Hard and Again
VIP
Israeli Ambassador Says Some of Its Actions in Iran Will Make the Beeper...
Peppering Trade Policy Too Much Could Leave Voters Salty
The Last Mile
Worker Freedom Starts in the States
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s Lawsuits Betray Trump’s Energy Agenda
Trump Closes Notorious EPA Lab that Conducted Illegal Human Experiments
Tipsheet

A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) needs to shut his face. First, in general, if the Democratic Party wants to be rebuilt, it shouldn’t be looking to northeastern snobs from Connecticut. Then again, that’s all Democrats have left in their ranks: wealthy, white, overeducated elitists who have driven this party into the ground. So, given those attributes, it’s not shocking that Murphy went on an unhinged Twitter rant about political violence, running interference for his side’s inexcusable behavior because it’s now solely a left-wing problem:

Advertisement

Recommended

Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported Matt Vespa
Advertisement

What?! First, we don’t know if Vance Boelter, the Minnesota assassin suspect, is a right-winger. Despite initial reports, there is no manifesto suggesting that’s the case, but there was a kill list with extensive notes. Is he a registered Republican? That appears to be the case, but that’s not indicative of anything. Notice how no one on our side is cheering this man on, whereas the Left is linking up to offer Luigi Mangione sexual favors. So, where’s Murphy claiming to see this endorsement? 

This line: “We cannot discount the impact of MAGA's fetishization of guns.” 

Translation: I hate the Second Amendment. There is no fetishization, Chris. We have a legal right to own firearms—deal with it. Only a Connecticut soy boy would find firearms scary when they’re as American as apple pie.  

Chris is right: we’re not the same. We don’t gun down Israeli Embassy aides on the streets of DC, firebomb pro-Israel rallies in Colorado, set the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion on fire, or conduct massive riots nationwide when we lose elections.  

Also, get over January 6—it was five years ago, and no one cares. 

Senator, the political violence is your problem, committed by your people, and threads like this are the reason why it continues. You defend them, absolve them, and send signals that they’ll get political cover from national Democrats when they do commit acts of domestic terrorism.  

This whole thread is just laughably stupid. 

Advertisement

Yes, mock him:

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported Matt Vespa
Here Are More Details About the Detention of MN Dem Assassin Suspect's Wife Matt Vespa
‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room Katie Pavlich
There's One Thing Trump Has Been Consistent on About Iran Matt Vespa
Why Dick Durbin Should Tread Carefully With These Remarks About Political Violence Matt Vespa
How the Left-Wing Corporate Media Works Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported Matt Vespa
Advertisement