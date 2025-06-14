Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles Again
Tipsheet

You Knew Iran Was Going to Target US Forces in Iraq

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 14, 2025 9:05 PM
Syrian Central Military Media, via AP

Israel is trying to beckon the United States to join their strikes against Iran directly. In the meantime, the United States is conducting, along with several other nations, defensive operations to defend Israel, which amounts to downing Iranian drones. Our assistance does paint a target on the backs of American forces in the region, which isn’t the first time.  

Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq was targeted by three Iranian drones today (via Fox 5 San Diego):

Three drones were launched toward a base housing U.S. forces in Iraq following Israel’s strikes on Iran, a U.S. military official and a second U.S. official said Saturday. 

Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. 

The drones were shot down, the officials said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq. 

A network of powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq has remained mostly quiet amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. In the past, the militias had periodically attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for Israel in its war against the Iran-allied Hamas militant group in Gaza. 

We can expect more attacks of this nature to continue. However, Iran’s war-making capabilities have been severely curtailed, as the core of the nation’s political and military leadership has been killed in a series of devastating Israeli airstrikes that began last Thursday. 

