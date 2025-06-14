Suspect in MN Dem Shootings Had a Manifesto

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman, both Democrats, were shot by a man who was dressed as a police officer earlier this morning. The suspect, Vance Boelter, was a private sector representative appointee of Tim Walz for a state development board. He is still at large, exchanging gunfire with police officers. Boelter abandoned a fake police car, where anti-Trump “No Kings” flyers were discovered. Today is a nationwide counterprotest, and this is the theme.

The FBI has released this image of Vance Boelter, the suspected shooter, wearing a police uniform and a latex mask when he went to one of the Minnesota lawmakers’ homes this morning: pic.twitter.com/LKSTX4YeEx — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) June 14, 2025

Of course could just be a coincidence re: the Minnesota lawmaker shooting, but today is — to the exact day — the eight year anniversary of the Alexandria congressional baseball practice shooting. — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 14, 2025

A written manifesto was found, including what could be described as a kill list. Hortman and Hoffman weren’t the only targets. Sen. Hoffman and his wife are recovering after surgery. Rep. Hortman and her husband tragically did not survive. Hortman recently voted to end health care benefits for illegals (via Star Tribune):

The home invader who shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday — killing a top Democrat and her husband — wrote a “manifesto” containing the names of other elected officials. The list included “prominent pro-choice individuals in Minnesota, including many Democratic lawmakers,” sources familiar with the investigation say. Police found the document identifying lawmakers and elected officials in an SUV decked out to look like a law enforcement squad, after confronting the suspect in a shootout outside DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s home, said Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley on Saturday. Investigators have alerted those who appeared on the list and are providing security where necessary, he said. Authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding 57-year-old Vance Boelter, from Green Isle, Minn., who they identified as a suspect in the case. Boelter should be considered “armed and dangerous,” and anyone who sees him should call 911 but not approach, said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.

Here's a timeline of the targeted attack (via Fox9 KMSP):

About 2 a.m. on June 14: A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital. 3:35 am.: Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them. 5:30 a.m.: The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course. Around 9:45 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery. Around 11 a.m.: Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended. Around 11:30 a.m.: Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city. Before 1 p.m.: The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the bipartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023. About 1:30 p.m.: Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin. Around 1:45 p.m.: Police served a search warrant at 49th and Freemont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation. 3 p.m.: Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him. 3:20 p.m.: Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.