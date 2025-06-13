Why Trump Is Not Happy With This Republican Congressman

I’m sure President Trump didn’t want to chuck a hand grenade into the tent, but he had no choice. The Republican House majority is already razor-thin. It was whittled down even further when he tapped some sitting members to fill cabinet positions after his 2024 election win. It’s time to hold the line ahead of the 2025 midterms, which are always hard for the incumbent party, and Rep. John James (R-MI) isn’t making it easier.

Advertisement

At a bill signing yesterday, where the president shut down California’s ridiculous vehicle emission standards, he singled out James, who has opted against re-election and will be vying for the Michigan governor’s mansion instead.

“You know, he’s [James] running for governor. But I’m not sure I’m happy about that, John,” said Trump at the signing. James was present and promised Trump that he found someone good to run for his seat (via Detroit News):

President Trump today at a bill signing ceremony gave @JohnJamesMI a shout out.



But it wasn’t flattering.



“John James. John James. I don’t know. You know, he’s running for governor (of Michigan). But I’m not sure I’m happy about that, John. …” pic.twitter.com/UhLCg6KJiP — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) June 12, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday took a subtle dig at GOP U.S. Rep. John James at a bill signing ceremony, faintly chiding the second-term lawmaker for leaving a vulnerable seat in Congress to run for governor of Michigan. In response, the Shelby Township Republican smiled and assured the president that his replacement would be good, though no Republican candidates have stepped forward yet to campaign for James' suburban Detroit seat. The brief exchange played out during a bill signing ceremony Thursday morning in the East Room of the White House. Trump signed three pieces of legislation cancelling stringent California automotive emissions standards and delivered remarks to a room full of lawmakers, lobbyists and oil and gas executives. James, an outspoken opponent of California's attempt to ban the sale of new, fully gas-powered cars by 2035, was seated in the first row in front of Trump. "John James. I don’t know. You know, he’s running for governor, but I’m not sure I’m happy about that, John,” Trump said with a half smile. “Do we have somebody good to take your seat?" "Absolutely," James told the president. "Cause, otherwise, we're not letting him run for governor. We can't," the president said while laughing. "You have somebody good, right? Okay. … As long as you like him, they'll win."

Michigan 10 is going to be heavily targeted by Democrats. It’s a super competitive district, and not having an incumbent Republican running could muddy the midterm waters, a scenario we don’t need. James’ office is trying to smooth things over, adding that the Michigan Republican is touched Trump would acknowledge him but added that there are plenty of other Republicans who can in his district.

We’ll see, but the situation is still the same: It’s another headache for next year’s cycle.