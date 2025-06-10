'They've Taken Over the Street': One Reporter Noted Something Peculiar During the LA...
Tipsheet

CNN's Brian Stelter Delivered a Media Warning About the LA Riots That Was Truly Amazing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

You’ve got to be kidding me. You can’t make this up: CNN is giving warnings about accuracy regarding the LA riots. CNN’s Brian Stelter warned that not every video should be believed because they might be inaccurate. It's truly amazing stuff from a network with a penchant for lying.

He said to look at the time stamps and the dates—that’s when I burst out laughing. CNN doesn’t do this. Lest we forget, this is the same man who expounded about deepfakes when the legacy press was bending over backward to portray Joe Biden as cogent and fit enough to be president when everyone knew he wasn’t. 

Fires are still raging, Brian. The National Guard and the U.S. Marines have been deployed. Rocks are being hurled at police officers, their cars are being firebombed. These things are happening, but we know you won’t cover them. It was a telegraphing that the network isn’t going to accept what is clear as day: that there’s a lunatic left-wing riot raging in Los Angeles. It’s over the deportation of illegal aliens, and law and order will be restored by any means necessary.

If there is a reason to pause regarding the coverage, it's because you people are lying about it: you and your colleagues. I mean, CBS, are you kidding me with this crap:

Also, you’re going to be talking about time stamps. Brian, your network got a face-full of buckshot during the Russian collusion hoax because they didn’t do that in 2017:

 

We’re not going to listen to or be lectured by media people and their pointers on accuracy, especially from CNN, which is too stupid and incompetent to know what’s going on right now. 

