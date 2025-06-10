CNN's Brian Stelter Delivered a Media Warning About the LA Riots That Was Truly Amazing

You’ve got to be kidding me. You can’t make this up: CNN is giving warnings about accuracy regarding the LA riots. CNN’s Brian Stelter warned that not every video should be believed because they might be inaccurate. It's truly amazing stuff from a network with a penchant for lying.

He said to look at the time stamps and the dates—that’s when I burst out laughing. CNN doesn’t do this. Lest we forget, this is the same man who expounded about deepfakes when the legacy press was bending over backward to portray Joe Biden as cogent and fit enough to be president when everyone knew he wasn’t.

CAN'T MAKE THIS UP: Brian Stelter says you shouldn't believe the riot videos on social media because they could be "hours old."



"You might see a video from 2 days ago!" pic.twitter.com/paOtnMZ15F — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2025

CNN’s Brian Stelter warns viewers to be aware of inaccurate information in a time of “unrest” such as this.



Brian’s last appearance of note was promoting the Biden Cheap Fakes lie.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/RuzK2qWpI3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Fires are still raging, Brian. The National Guard and the U.S. Marines have been deployed. Rocks are being hurled at police officers, their cars are being firebombed. These things are happening, but we know you won’t cover them. It was a telegraphing that the network isn’t going to accept what is clear as day: that there’s a lunatic left-wing riot raging in Los Angeles. It’s over the deportation of illegal aliens, and law and order will be restored by any means necessary.

A car literally blows up on the other side of the split-screen as she says this.



I can't stop laughing. https://t.co/PMeSWr3b0c — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 9, 2025

🚨PERFECT TIMING: Liberal law professor BITES HER TONGUE while she's fear-mongering about President Trump potentially invoking the Insurrection Act.



At that very moment — the news host interrupts her to note that they're watching rioters drop FIREBOMBS on to police cruisers at… pic.twitter.com/OIOE2fMPoY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

If there is a reason to pause regarding the coverage, it's because you people are lying about it: you and your colleagues. I mean, CBS, are you kidding me with this crap:

WATCH: As rioters stop cars for protection so they can assault police officers, CBS LA says the criminals are "just trying to help the driver navigate."



Unreal.



pic.twitter.com/70npkyHHMg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 10, 2025

Also, you’re going to be talking about time stamps. Brian, your network got a face-full of buckshot during the Russian collusion hoax because they didn’t do that in 2017:

We’re not going to listen to or be lectured by media people and their pointers on accuracy, especially from CNN, which is too stupid and incompetent to know what’s going on right now.