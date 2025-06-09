LAPD Chief's Response to This Question Says Everything About the State of the...
Tipsheet

The Social Media Reactions Mocking CA Dems Over the Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Was Spectacular

Matt Vespa
June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

You knew these were coming, and the top creators had a field day regarding the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles. Lunatic leftists are assaulting cops and federal law enforcement, but this isn’t 2020. President Trump federalized the California National Guard and deployed 2,000 men to quell the unrest, sparked by a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on Friday. Federal agents were nabbing those with outstanding deportation orders. 

It led to a Department of Homeland Security facility being stormed that night, where local police were nowhere to be found. The LAPD arrived two hours later. Saturday was another wave of mayhem, with cars being set ablaze.  

Of course, California Democrats seethed over Trump’s move, saying it would erode public trust and inflame tensions. I don’t know what that means—we have a video of Molotov cocktails being made by these clowns. Were Democrats willing to let the city burn and federal officers potentially killed until they acted? Likely, though, they wouldn’t have done much of anything, which is what liberals do when their side is exclusively responsible for urban mayhem. It’s astounding that the ‘mostly peaceful’ talking point is being recycled.  

Anyway, have a good laugh:

