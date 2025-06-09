The Social Media Reactions Mocking CA Dems Over the Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Was Spectacular

You knew these were coming, and the top creators had a field day regarding the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles. Lunatic leftists are assaulting cops and federal law enforcement, but this isn’t 2020. President Trump federalized the California National Guard and deployed 2,000 men to quell the unrest, sparked by a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on Friday. Federal agents were nabbing those with outstanding deportation orders.
It led to a Department of Homeland Security facility being stormed that night, where local police were nowhere to be found. The LAPD arrived two hours later. Saturday was another wave of mayhem, with cars being set ablaze.
Of course, California Democrats seethed over Trump’s move, saying it would erode public trust and inflame tensions. I don’t know what that means—we have a video of Molotov cocktails being made by these clowns. Were Democrats willing to let the city burn and federal officers potentially killed until they acted? Likely, though, they wouldn’t have done much of anything, which is what liberals do when their side is exclusively responsible for urban mayhem. It’s astounding that the ‘mostly peaceful’ talking point is being recycled.
Anyway, have a good laugh:
.@KarenBassLA right now pic.twitter.com/AB2IAi5fOI— Magills (@magills_) June 8, 2025
https://t.co/plMWNBlzJF pic.twitter.com/guzPGhUzzD— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 8, 2025
https://t.co/XIyCdTHR8W pic.twitter.com/n6HXSk0Clp— Silent Memejority (@memejority) June 8, 2025
https://t.co/Dl4Hwa7fHw pic.twitter.com/wTDqmHuUe7— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 8, 2025
Which way western man? pic.twitter.com/7KCyFbpSZU— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 8, 2025
Gavin Newsom when he hasn’t let his state burn in a month https://t.co/9qYezs3gPC pic.twitter.com/2QCi4GkA80— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 8, 2025
https://t.co/9qYezs3gPC pic.twitter.com/DhNUzeXJe0— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 8, 2025
