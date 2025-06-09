BREAKING: The Marines Are Headed Into LA
MSNBC Reporter Becomes Totally Unglued and Has a Pro-Illegal Alien Tantrum Outside an LA Home Depot

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2025 9:15 PM
What is going on here? Who am I kidding? You already know—MSNBC opted to do a segment outside of a Home Depot in Los Angeles where their reporter went on an unhinged rant about illegal aliens, claiming they’re the fabric of the community while insinuating that the deployment of federal resources into the city to quell the unrest and deport people who shouldn’t be here is racially motivated. 

“There are more people of color that live in Los Angeles than white people, at this point, and many of those people are undocumented,” he said.  

Yeah, that’s why they have to go; they broke the law, the people voted for this, and a solid majority, including those in the Latino community, now support mass deportations. The polling is there, you clowns. I know MSNBC, especially, is allergic to facts, and they stick their heads in the sand when information doesn’t support your narrative, but there’s no escaping it. 

Voters value law and order more than anarchy any day of the week. Los Angeles is no exception, and they see local Democrats being irresponsible once again, letting the city burn to the ground because this is who they are: they lust for illegal aliens invading the country and general lawlessness because they’re aberrant freaks now.  

Los Angeles has become a war zone after Immigration and Customs Enforcement rounded up illegals who were already under deportation orders. Riots broke out over the weekend, with the National Guard being federalized and deployed to help quell the chaos. Now, the U.S. Marines are heading in—expect the liberal freakout to continue.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS RIOTS

