Tipsheet

CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

There’s only one appropriate response to the numerous California Democrats seething that Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles amid the anti-ICE riots that have engulfed the city: sit down and shut up. We wouldn’t have to do this if they knew basic public safety policy. When cops are assaulted, you arrest people. When federal facilities are stormed, you not only arrest the perpetrators but respond posthaste, not wait two hours like the LAPD did on Friday. On that day, a Department of Homeland Security facility was stormed, and the local cops were AWOL.

There was a lot of whining about the erosion of public trust, how this is scary, Trump is bad, with pathetic attempts for us to sympathize with the people who are torching cars, assaulting cops, and leading an armed rebellion in the streets. If Democrats were pro-law and order, this circus would’ve folded eons ago. Instead, they’re melting down because they lost the 2024 election. Trump is back, and he’s deporting their political life’s blood. Elections have consequences, as does breaking the law. If you’re here illegally, you’re going, and rioting and waving foreign flags only makes me want to accelerate that process.  

Also, the 'erode public trust' bit is funny. Democrats have zero standing here: they’re barely above 20 percent with voters. They suck, and they’re showing why, siding with the rioters and illegal aliens instead of law and order and our brave men and women in law enforcement. They stoked the fire; it’s now another wildfire, and it’s all their fault. Trump and the Republicans, the adults, need to clean up the mess. This wasn’t a challenging mission, Democrats. Put the mob down and restore order—but you people can’t even do the simple things right. You don’t want to offend people who you think will be able to vote in future elections. Sorry, but they’re getting the hell out of our country.  

Adios.  

Also, Adam Schiff continues to lie—what else is new? 

