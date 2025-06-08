CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles

There’s only one appropriate response to the numerous California Democrats seething that Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles amid the anti-ICE riots that have engulfed the city: sit down and shut up. We wouldn’t have to do this if they knew basic public safety policy. When cops are assaulted, you arrest people. When federal facilities are stormed, you not only arrest the perpetrators but respond posthaste, not wait two hours like the LAPD did on Friday. On that day, a Department of Homeland Security facility was stormed, and the local cops were AWOL.

Giving LA rioters political cover is like throwing gasoline on a fire https://t.co/VXizCjEEFE pic.twitter.com/SqVFmwnfrE — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 8, 2025

Good job, Karen Bass. I hope you get sued by any LAPD officers who get injured in this because your comments were essentially telling the anarchists it's ok to go hurt people https://t.co/Cc1tPwIXmX — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 7, 2025

Gavin Newscum blames the riots in LA on the ICE agents and not on the rioters who are lighting cars on fire and throwing rocks at cops



UNREAL pic.twitter.com/8IvQKbjqah — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2025

There was a lot of whining about the erosion of public trust, how this is scary, Trump is bad, with pathetic attempts for us to sympathize with the people who are torching cars, assaulting cops, and leading an armed rebellion in the streets. If Democrats were pro-law and order, this circus would’ve folded eons ago. Instead, they’re melting down because they lost the 2024 election. Trump is back, and he’s deporting their political life’s blood. Elections have consequences, as does breaking the law. If you’re here illegally, you’re going, and rioting and waving foreign flags only makes me want to accelerate that process.

The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.



LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 8, 2025

This is a difficult time for our city. As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County.



Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount,… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 8, 2025

Calling in the National Guard when the Governor has not requested assistance is an intentional move by the Trump Administration to unnecessarily escalate the situation in Los Angeles County.



Now the SecDef is threatening the use of active military, Marines from Camp Pendleton.… — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) June 8, 2025

These sweeps in Los Angeles and across the country are heartbreaking. They were staged to inflame and intimidate. They instill fear in immigrant families — Californians who work hard, pay taxes, and are essential to the life and heart of our state.



Weaponizing protest to justify… — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) June 8, 2025

Deploying the National Guard to LA is an unnecessary escalation. No one wants their community to become militarized — it raises the potential for people to get hurt and erodes public trust. President Trump, don’t do this. https://t.co/2YQPdoIwKe — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) June 8, 2025

Trump refused to call in the National Guard on January 6 when our democracy was under attack. But now he’s using it to intimidate immigrant communities & peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights.



Deploying thousands of troops for immigration enforcement is not… — Eleni Kounalakis (@EleniForCA) June 8, 2025

The Trump Administration’s calling on the California National Guard without the authorization of the Governor is unprecedented.



This action is designed to inflame tensions, sow chaos, and escalate the situation.



If the Guard is needed to restore peace, the Governor will ask for… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 8, 2025

The recent ICE raids across California are part of Trump’s relentless, cruel war on immigrants. It was never about only targeting violent criminals. It’s fear over facts. It’s cruelty over policy.



But let’s be clear: immigrants are essential—and we’re not backing down. I will… — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 7, 2025

Also, the 'erode public trust' bit is funny. Democrats have zero standing here: they’re barely above 20 percent with voters. They suck, and they’re showing why, siding with the rioters and illegal aliens instead of law and order and our brave men and women in law enforcement. They stoked the fire; it’s now another wildfire, and it’s all their fault. Trump and the Republicans, the adults, need to clean up the mess. This wasn’t a challenging mission, Democrats. Put the mob down and restore order—but you people can’t even do the simple things right. You don’t want to offend people who you think will be able to vote in future elections. Sorry, but they’re getting the hell out of our country.

Los Angeles City Council Member Eunisses Hernandez (D) calls to escalate the riots against ICE agents.



Arrest her. pic.twitter.com/e4euGZ5os5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2025

Omg. They’re making Molotov cocktails with Modelo bottles in LA and throwing them at federal agents with locals cheering them on.



This is beyond a riot. Foreign combatants are trying to kill our federal officers. pic.twitter.com/v9De8MY1EE — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 8, 2025

Adios.

Also, Adam Schiff continues to lie—what else is new?