Terrorist Chants Heard During LA Riots
As LA Burns From Anti-ICE Raids, Rand Paul Wants to Cut Immigration Enforcement...
These Survey Numbers Are Bound to Increase After This Weekend's Violent Anti-ICE Riots
Newsom Just Dared Tom Homan and Trump to Arrest Him
Return of Abrego Garcia a ‘Win for Trump, Justice,’ Former U.S. Attorney Says
Marine Veteran Paralyzed After Being Shot By Illegal Alien Freed 4 Times
Newsom Urges Rioters Not to Play Into Trump’s Hands
Trump Vows to 'Liberate LA' as Anti-ICE Riots Rock City for Third Night
Booker, Schiff Defend Violent LA Anti-ICE Riots, Attack Trump for Deploying National Guard
Sorry, AP: Appeals Court Rules Trump Admin Can Restrict Outlet's Access
Newsom Flip-Flops on His 'Deranged' Comment About Pete Hegseth
It's Not Only LA, Anti-ICE Rioters Arrested in NYC During Violent Clash With...
VIP
Trump Makes It Clear: No Tolerance for the Violence Leftists Once Ignored
National Guard Rolls Into L.A. As Anti-ICE Riots Spiral Out of Control
Tipsheet

Conservative Colombian Presidential Candidate Shot in the Head

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

As if this weekend couldn’t get more chaotic as Los Angeles descends into a pro-illegal alien rager that’s required the deployment of National Guard units, in Colombia, conservative presidential candidate Miguel Uribe is reportedly in stable but critical condition after being shot in the head during a campaign event in Bogota (via Bloomberg):

Advertisement

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot at a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday in an act reminiscent of the drug-fueled political violence that roiled the nation in the 1980s and early 1990s. 

The 39-year old senator from the opposition Democratic Center party was rushed to a medical center. He was stabilized there before being moved to a major hospital in north Bogota, according to the Attorney General’s office. 

Footage posted by local media showed Uribe’s head and back covered in blood.

The gunman has been detained, Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said on X. Attorney General Luz Camargo said that a 15-year-old youth was arrested, after being beaten up by members of the public, and that authorities captured a 9mm gun. The minor is currently in a medical center, she said. 

The incident was caught on video [WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES]:

Recommended

Terrorist Chants Heard During LA Riots Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated. Also, Fox News, I wouldn’t frame him as “right-wing.” 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Terrorist Chants Heard During LA Riots Matt Vespa
Marine Veteran Paralyzed After Being Shot By Illegal Alien Freed 4 Times Sarah Arnold
Newsom Just Dared Tom Homan and Trump to Arrest Him Sarah Arnold
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
ABC News Reporter Suspended After Suffering a Total Meltdown About Trump's Top Aide Matt Vespa
These Survey Numbers Are Bound to Increase After This Weekend's Violent Anti-ICE Riots Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Terrorist Chants Heard During LA Riots Matt Vespa
Advertisement