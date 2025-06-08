Conservative Colombian Presidential Candidate Shot in the Head

As if this weekend couldn’t get more chaotic as Los Angeles descends into a pro-illegal alien rager that’s required the deployment of National Guard units, in Colombia, conservative presidential candidate Miguel Uribe is reportedly in stable but critical condition after being shot in the head during a campaign event in Bogota (via Bloomberg):

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot at a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday in an act reminiscent of the drug-fueled political violence that roiled the nation in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The 39-year old senator from the opposition Democratic Center party was rushed to a medical center. He was stabilized there before being moved to a major hospital in north Bogota, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Footage posted by local media showed Uribe’s head and back covered in blood.

The gunman has been detained, Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said on X. Attorney General Luz Camargo said that a 15-year-old youth was arrested, after being beaten up by members of the public, and that authorities captured a 9mm gun. The minor is currently in a medical center, she said.