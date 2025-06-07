Hegseth Threatens to Send in the Marines
The Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Got Summed Up Perfectly With This Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 07, 2025 10:45 PM
That’s enough. The National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles tonight amid anti-ICE riots that have engulfed the city in chaos for the second night. Immigration raids led to leftists coming out of the woodwork, which led to federal agents being assaulted and bystanders having rocks thrown at them. It’s bedlam. The Los Angeles Police Department was nowhere to be found yesterday when these clowns stormed a Department of Homeland Security building. They arrived two hours later. 

One tweet perfectly captured this moment: 

It was very muted after Trump won in November. The Left was demoralized, stunned to its core at the remarkable political comeback of Donald J. Trump, the greatest of all time. They didn’t know what to do. They’ve “regrouped,” as Mostly Peaceful Memes aptly noted. They've decided they're going to die on the hill of keeping illegal alien scum within our borders. 

For Democrats, this is their mess. These are their people. The Left is a massive blob of antisemites, open-border clowns, and domestic terrorists. They need to be squashed. If that means deploying tanks in Los Angeles forever, so be it. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued the following statement on the chaos:

“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”

