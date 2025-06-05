Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All...
Tipsheet

Is Joe Biden Really Trying to Sell This Line? Also, Who Wrote This?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 05, 2025 6:05 AM
Eric Lee/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Joe Biden and his family are pushing back against the mountain of evidence that he’s basically unalive. His mental decline has been well-documented, along with a now-exposed and accepted cover-up from Democrats and members of the media, some of which have ironically written books about the scheme whilst being neck-deep in it. How the media gets away with it remains truly amazing stuff. 

It's over, man. We all know your brain is fried. What was that ABC News poll again? Almost 80 percent of the country felt you were too old to run again in 2024, and you proved those people right when you imploded on CNN against Donald Trump. Joe’s mouth agape as Trump creamed him at every turn by simply speaking in complete sentences and not looking aloof was a crucial 2024 event. It killed your campaign, Joe. So, when you issue statements like this:

Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false. 

We know you’re lying. Also, did you write this, or was it your wife, Jill? We’re at a point, old man, where we need video footage of you having any part of this statement because you likely didn’t. We know that you were zoned out, drooling during your interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was justified in his assessment that Biden was an old man with a failing memory. He didn’t remember when his son, Beau, died.  

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
You’re an old, middling, and failed braindead president, Joe. You’re not coming back. You won’t be president again. Just go away, and please, when you have periods of lucidity, tell your miserable wife that. 

Also, don’t you, for a second, think that we’ve forgotten about how your people likely hid your prostate cancer during your presidency? 

