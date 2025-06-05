Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All the Wrong Reasons

Elon Musk is going rogue, voicing his extreme distaste for President Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill.’ Is it perfect? This is especially true when you go through the legislative process. It’s not, but it’s a win for the GOP. And if anyone is wondering, no, GOP voters don’t care about deficits vis-à-vis making the Trump tax cuts permanent, which this bill would do. If this fails, we’re all in the hurt box, especially working families.

Advertisement

Call your Senator,

Call your Congressman,



Bankrupting America is NOT ok!



KILL the BILL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

Musk seems perturbed the cuts and waste highlighted by the Department of Government Efficiency aren’t being codified. I would be, too, if I worked that hard on something and the Tesla CEO was gung-ho about his senior adviser role. But the process is the process, and there are times when we all need a refresher on this reconciliation route. For starters, this isn’t an appropriation bill. The DOGE cuts can’t be part of the bill. You cannot make discretionary cuts in the reconciliation process.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been excellent on social media explaining the BBB. At its core, it’s three things: it extends the 2017 Trump tax cuts, secures the border and provides funding to increase the deportation of illegal aliens, and significantly reforms our social programs, like work requirements. He also explained why it can’t be three bills.

The Big Beautiful Bill contains three major sections:



1. The most significant border security and deportation effort in history, including the entire wall — up front, now, with no possibility of Democrat obstruction.

2. Full extension and expansion of the Trump Tax Cuts (this… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 3, 2025

The BBB is not an appropriations bill. It does not fund 99% + of government. Zero dollars for Dept of Ed, zero dollars for HUD, zero dollars for EPA. Not a cent.



BBB cuts taxes, deports the illegals and reforms welfare. We could have never dreamed of a bill like this in 2017. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 4, 2025

Something that’s been buried in the Big Beautiful Bill conversation:



It funds the entire border wall - infrastructure and technology - to the point Trump won’t have to ask for funding again during his second term to get it done. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 3, 2025

For those saying do separate bills, each would then require 60 votes (needing Schumer) instead of 50. Reconciliation is a special process each fiscal year where you can make fiscal changes with 50 votes. That’s why BBB is the vehicle for tax cuts, deportations and welfare reform. https://t.co/Sn7iS53F5x — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 4, 2025

The one wrinkle of reconciliation is you can’t make “discretionary cuts” (eg the bureaucracy) just mandatory (eg food stamp reform).



Discretionary cuts happen through a separate process known as “rescissions” (also 50 votes).



BBB was designed by President Trump and his allies… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 4, 2025

Advertisement

Mass deportations = fiscal responsibility



Few understand this — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 4, 2025

Imagine thinking deporting people isn't related to our federal debt and entitlement crisis



Reduce the demand side of the equation, reduce the overall expenditures



Imagine not understanding this — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 4, 2025

Making perfect the enemy of the good seems to be permeating through the Hill. Pass the damn bill if you don't want a working-class tax hike or an open border.