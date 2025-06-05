Is This Why Elon Musk Is Throwing a Tantrum?
Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All the Wrong Reasons

June 05, 2025
Elon Musk is going rogue, voicing his extreme distaste for President Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill.’ Is it perfect? This is especially true when you go through the legislative process. It’s not, but it’s a win for the GOP. And if anyone is wondering, no, GOP voters don’t care about deficits vis-à-vis making the Trump tax cuts permanent, which this bill would do. If this fails, we’re all in the hurt box, especially working families.

Musk seems perturbed the cuts and waste highlighted by the Department of Government Efficiency aren’t being codified. I would be, too, if I worked that hard on something and the Tesla CEO was gung-ho about his senior adviser role. But the process is the process, and there are times when we all need a refresher on this reconciliation route. For starters, this isn’t an appropriation bill. The DOGE cuts can’t be part of the bill. You cannot make discretionary cuts in the reconciliation process. 

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been excellent on social media explaining the BBB. At its core, it’s three things: it extends the 2017 Trump tax cuts, secures the border and provides funding to increase the deportation of illegal aliens, and significantly reforms our social programs, like work requirements. He also explained why it can’t be three bills

Making perfect the enemy of the good seems to be permeating through the Hill. Pass the damn bill if you don't want a working-class tax hike or an open border. 

