The Battle of Minneapolis: Local Leftists Clash with ICE Agents in the Streets During Raid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2025 6:00 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

How many times do we need to say this? If you’re here illegally and get caught, you’re going back. It’s the law. But liberals don’t care about that; they’re mad because they see their political base, which they’ve imported here for the better part of a generation, getting shipped out. A federal raid at a local restaurant in Minneapolis turned into a street fight between police and local leftists.

It all began at Las Cuatro Milpas, where a search warrant was executed for numerous crimes, including drug running and human trafficking (via Minnesota Star Tribune): 

Several dozen federal and local law enforcement agents converged Tuesday on a south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant, resulting in a brief confrontation between officers and bystanders that included the use of pepper spray after speculation spread of an immigration raid. 

City officials, caught between a federal government enforcing a nationwide immigration crackdown and many local residents opposed to such efforts, quickly moved to address the narrative. 

“While we are still gathering details, this incident was related to a criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering and was not related to immigration enforcement. No arrests were made,” Mayor Jacob Frey posted on Facebook. 

However, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement put a different spin on the event. 

Erin K. Bultje released a statement Tuesday describing what happened as “a groundbreaking criminal operation” led by the Department of Homeland Security that amounts to “a new chapter in how we confront complex, multidimensional threats. 

“From drug smuggling to criminal labor trafficking, this operation showcases the breadth of our collective missions and the strength of a united front,” Bultje said. 

Spokespeople for several other federal and local agencies said the officers gathered at Las Cuatro Milpas were not engaged in immigration enforcement. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which had personnel at the scene, said it was working with federal agencies on a criminal investigation and executing search warrants, “including a business in the area of Bloomington Av. and Lake St.” 

It led to mayhem, and it doesn’t help that Democrats are out here calling federal agents fascists and the Gestapo. It’s how death threats can be hurled at these guys who are enforcing federal immigration law. It’s no longer words or empty threats when it comes from the mouth of the liberal. They’ll act on it. They’re already acting on ‘globalizing the intifada’ as leftists are now murdering and firebombing Jewish people. 

This battle for Minneapolis isn’t over. There are more to come. These people are going back.

