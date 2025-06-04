The Battle of Minneapolis: Local Leftists Clash with ICE Agents in the Streets...
Tipsheet

Dave Portnoy's Pizza Review in Canada Took a Ridiculous Turn

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

If you don’t know, Dave Portnoy has given his world-famous pizza reviews for years. His profile has made it possible for him to make or break an establishment. If you get a good rating, be prepared for your pizza joint to be overwhelmed with orders. The Barstool Sports founder was in Toronto, Canada, for his latest review, which was nearly ruined by someone shouting “f**k the Jews” in the background. 

Portnoy was upset but soldiered on, giving Terrazza, the site of the review, a solid 7.4 rating. He did not like how the kiddos behind him laughed at the slur (via CityNews Toronto): 

Portnoy, who is Jewish, was in the Big Smoke for a Bitcoin conference and had just ordered a pizza at Terrazza on Harbord Street when someone yelled “F**k the Jews” during one of his wildly popular “One Bite” online reviews. 

“There we go,” a dismayed Portnoy responded. 

Several youths who were watching the review started laughing, and Portnoy admonished them. 

“What are you guys f****n laughing about?” he asked, as what started out as a playful review suddenly took on a serious tone. 

“What is that Toronto hospitality there?” he asked. 

“That’s terrible,” his Toronto-based sidekick Bill the Greek replied. 

This incident follows the May disaster at Barstool Samson Street in Philadelphia, where a “f**k the Jews” sign was present for bottle service. Portnoy went ballistic that this would happen at the bar, fired the waitresses involved, and waged a short war with the clowns who participated in this atrocity, one of which was a student from Temple University.
