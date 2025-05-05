Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Went on the Warpath After This Horrific Scene Was Revealed at His Bar

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy flew into a rage on Sunday. He got pinged about something horrific that happened at their bar in Philadelphia. It was captured and posted on social media, though I don’t know why. Whoever posted this should’ve known they were going to be targeted for cancellation. Someone got bottle service at Barstool Sansom Street, where the sign “F**k the Jews” was displayed. It sent Portnoy into a fury, where he hosted an emergency presser and posted it on social media.

Some of the culprits appear to be students from Temple University. The two waitresses involved were fired. Whoever was involved or in the vicinity of this clown show will be contacted, Portnoy promised that. He already had spoken to some of the staff and witnesses, promising to yank those responsible into the lights. He later backed down, saying that he’d rather educate them than ruin their lives (via Fox 29 Philadelphia):

Emergency Press Conference - There was a “Fuck the Jews” sign at our Philly bar last night. I am shaking I’m so mad pic.twitter.com/DRlQc9woiA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

Emergency Press Conference - I’m sending the people who ordered the “Fuck Jews” signs at my bar to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Rather than ruin a couple 20 year olds

lives maybe this can be used as a teaching moment pic.twitter.com/sci4hBPBFA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

I’m all over this. Mike Wade wasn’t there. Mo Khan most certainly was. The 2 bottle service girls who did it have already been fired. I talked to Wade. He was crying. I have Mo Khan’s cell and talked to his buddy who did it. I gave them 1 hour to make it right… https://t.co/2MRXnqTvBl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

Portnoy says he got word that the incident occurred as he was getting ready for Met Gala Monday. Visibly upset, the Barstool Sansom Street owner says he has been ‘hunting down waitresses, the table who did it’ and more. "I believe the two waitresses responsible for the table are already fired," said Portnoy. "I've talked to one of the two guys who *expletive* did it. He's like, 'I'm not anti-Semitic' he's basically crying to me. And I'm just like, I don't *expletive* buy it for a second." In the video, Portnoy also mentions two kids involved may attend Temple University. Portnoy reviewed the surveillance footage of the Philly bar and continued to search for answers. In an update Sunday, Portnoy says he has fired the two waitresses responsible for carrying out the antisemitic incident. Portnoy says he will use this as a ‘teaching moment’ by sending the people who ordered the antisemitic sign to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. […] In a statement Sunday, Temple University President John Fry said after investigating, the university's Division of Student Affairs identified one Temple student involved in the incident. The school has placed the student on interim suspension. "In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university," read the statement.

Absolutely disgusting.

This is absolutely sickening.



My heart hurts for my Jewish friends and family knowing how much hate they face daily. 🇮🇱 https://t.co/0ZL1bOVh42 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) May 4, 2025