Here's a Harrowing Account of the Molotov Terror Attack in Boulder Yesterday

A pro-Israel gathering was firebombed yesterday in Boulder, Colorado. Everyone knows it’s terrorism except the media and the police chief, who said it was too early to make that determination. The suspect’s name is Mohamad Soliman, and, according to this eyewitness, shouted, “You f*cking Zionists kill my people, so I kill you.” The Department of Homeland Security later revealed that Soliman is here illegally:

BREAKING: Three senior DHS sources tell @FoxNews that the Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. I’m told Mohamed Sabry Soliman arrived at LAX on 8/27/22 on a B1/B2 nonimmigrant… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2025

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

The account ‘BHflyer5’ had a harrowing account of the attack. The videos can be found here.

Definitely premeditated as it happened during the typical Sunday scheduled peaceful/silent walk holding Jewish hostage signs and Israeli flags. Walk has been happening every Sunday since 10/7/23.



Man shouted "You f*cking Zionists kill my people so I kill you!" — BHflyer5🎗️ (@BHflyer5) June 1, 2025

One elderly woman was so severely burned that her hair was charred and she wasn't moving while others cared for her. Others were sitting/lying down in shock, some with their pants burned off, skin melted up their legs with their skin even split open and bleeding in some areas. — BHflyer5🎗️ (@BHflyer5) June 1, 2025

Quick correction from my video, I thought it was alcohol due to the color but smelled like gasoline. — BHflyer5🎗️ (@BHflyer5) June 1, 2025

Ghastly stuff.

COLO. GOV. ON TERROR ATTACK IN BOULDER: "I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable..." pic.twitter.com/P7yAxYlSEi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025

If you wanted a picture that perfectly captured what the "global intifada" actually is, @BHflyer5 just gave it to you https://t.co/0RGBo8i1CG pic.twitter.com/GBDWXF6qDJ — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 1, 2025