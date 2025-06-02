VIP
Here's a Harrowing Account of the Molotov Terror Attack in Boulder Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A pro-Israel gathering was firebombed yesterday in Boulder, Colorado. Everyone knows it’s terrorism except the media and the police chief, who said it was too early to make that determination. The suspect’s name is Mohamad Soliman, and, according to this eyewitness, shouted, “You f*cking Zionists kill my people, so I kill you.” The Department of Homeland Security later revealed that Soliman is here illegally:

The account ‘BHflyer5’ had a harrowing account of the attack. The videos can be found here

Ghastly stuff.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

