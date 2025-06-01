Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies
Tipsheet

The Liberal Media Is Having Itself a Night in the Wake of the Boulder Terror Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2025 11:05 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The liberal media is having itself a night in the aftermath of the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, where an Egyptian national, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who is in the country illegally, attacked a pro-Israel gathering near Pearl Street Mall. Six people were injured in the attack. The suspect yelled, “Free Palestine” during the assault. 

CNN had a meltdown over the FBI calling this incident a targeted terror attack. NBC and CBS News committed acts of anti-journalism by obfuscating and sanitizing headlines to the point where nothing made sense. And MSNBC decided to whitewash the immigration angle concerning Soliman, who entered the country under Joe Biden’s watch. Sarah had more on Soliman’s immigration status:

The Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect, Mohamed Soliman, who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators on Sunday, is reportedly an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally. According to reports, Soliman entered the country under the Biden administration on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, arriving in Los Angeles on August 27, 2022. His visa authorized him to stay through February 26, 2023, but he overstayed and never left. He was later granted an extension for "work" through early 2024, but remained in the country beyond that period. 

According to Fox News’s Bill Melugin, three senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said Soliman filed a claim—possibly for asylum—with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on September 29, 2022. On March 29, 2023, USCIS under the Biden administration granted him work authorization, which expired on March 28, 2024. 

MSNBC has opted to go the ‘we don’t know when he entered the country’ route. Guys, we have the documents from immigration services. There’s no doubt when Soliman entered the United States. You can’t hate or mock the media enough. The sad thing is there are enough idiots who will believe the spin and take a ‘wait and see’ approach on a crime that’s clearly an act of antisemitic terrorism: 

It also wasn't the first MSNBC trip-up:

These are your people, liberal media. You coddled them. Enabled them. Allowed their propaganda to disseminate under your bylines. You own this.

