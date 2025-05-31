VIP
CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump

Matt Vespa
May 31, 2025
They must be reined in—it must happen. Congressional Republicans are focused on passing the massive budget reconciliation package right now, so they can’t focus but rest assured that it is likely the next item on the to-do list if the ‘big, beautiful bill’ clears all hurdles. National injunction authority must be curtailed; it’s getting ridiculous. Nothing that Trump has enacted or proposed is out of the ordinary, most of which is within his authority. These courts cannot dictate to the executive foreign or immigration policy, but they’re trying.

Congressional Democrats are aloof, leaderless, and in total disarray. It’s up to unelected judges pursuing anti-democratic methods to stop Trump. These lawless rulings have been the only thing stopping the Trump agenda, which is everything you need to know about the Left: They will lie, cheat, and steal to win. Though, you knew that already. CNN, though not intentionally, revealed the depths of this judicial coup. These little courts have halted Trump’s initiatives over 181 times thus far. 

“That is a huge number. To give you that in percentage terms, in over 50% of the cases that are presented to court, the Trump administration agenda has been halted at least temporarily,” said Harry Enten. 

Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller only commented with two words: Judicial coup. 

